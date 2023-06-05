Ohio Youth Ensemble Stage Returns To Present RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA- Youth Edition

To coincide with its seventh anniversary, Ohio Youth Ensemble Stage (OHYES) will present a delightful classic musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition."

First televised in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" will be presented at the Haddad Theatre, Medina County Administration Building, 144 N. Broadway Street, Medina, OH. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, June 29 through July 1 at 7 PM, and Sunday, July 2 at 2 PM. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, call (866) 967-8167 or online at Click Here. Tickets are also available at the door but are limited. Call (330) 899-7150 for more information.

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" contains all the characters and songs from the original TV broadcast with a plot that has been slightly altered to highlight some important lessons for contemporary audiences. The production will be under the direction of Ansley Valentine with music direction by Kimberly States, choreography by Michelle Hujar, stage management by Nic Laurence, set design by Spencer Donovan, and lighting design by Paully Hawthorn. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" marks the second production for OHYES since resuming live performances in 2022.

According to States, "'Cinderella' features a cast from elementary through high school age students ranging from first-time performers to veterans. OHYES! welcomes students and families at all levels of experience because we believe every child deserves to experience music and acting opportunities."

The production includes students from Medina, Summit, and Cuyahoga counties. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" will be led by Emmy Fairbanks and Lexi Dacek double cast as Cinderella. Fairbanks and Dacek perform at alternate performances. Fairbanks will appear on Thursday and Saturday; Dacek will appear Friday and Sunday. Recent Brunswick High School graduate Nick Peterseim will appear as the Prince. The cast also includes Elena (Laney) Smith as Stepmother, Adriana Thomas as Stepsister Joy, Ashley Graczyk as Stepsister Portia, and Emily Neuhauser as Godmother.

Other cast members include Jack Martin as King, Allison Agee as Queen/Godmother Understudy, Natalie Spence as Herald, Emma Raulie as Butcher/Joy Understudy, Alyssa Bergman as Cheese Steward/ Stepmother Understudy, Kate Becker as Dessert Chef/Portia Understudy, Mirabelle Harper as Footman, McKayla Bergman as Pushy Maiden/Chef, Amelia Talbert as Clumsy Maiden/Coachman, Evelyn VanBlarcum as Daughter, Colin Becker as Father/ King Understudy, Laila Schoenbaechler as First Girlfriend/Horse, Ellasyn Ciccozzi as Flower Girl/Flag Girl, Nevaeh Davis as Fruit Vendor, Sawyer Crum as Kid Sister, Maeve Becker as Little Girl, Ellie Erickson as Mean Sister, Nicki Vorell as Mother, Brooke Bacik as Never Danced Maiden, Amara Miller as Second Girlfriend, Amelia Hicks as Sloppy Sister, Eva Buran as Staring Maiden/Grandma, Erica de la Cruz as Studious Sister, Taryn Miller as Third Girlfriend, Ava Pesata as Ball Guest, Norah Woofter as Horse/Ball Guest, Isaac Woofter as Horse/Ball Guest, and Sadie Valentine as Horse/Ball Guest/Herald Understudy.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com

Caption: Cinderella (Emmy Fairbanks and Lexi Dacek) stands outside the castle walls, wishing for impossible dreams to come true. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" will be presented by Ohio Youth Ensemble Stage in Medina from June 29 to July 2.