Ohio Premiere Of PUFFS Comes To Broadview Heights

Puffs...or "Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic". by Matt cox will run September 20-22 at Broadview Heights Spotlights.

The show features Adam Bowers, Kyle Burnett, Tara Corkery, Tessa Gaffney, Brian O. Jackson, Andrew Keller, Nathan Ott, Olivia Petrey, Kaity Poschner, Sarah Price and Jay Sigler. It is directed by Daniel Hunsicker and stage managed by Clorise Busch.

The show will be performed in the Spotlights' new 3200 square foot addition, 9543 Broadview Road (next to the Police Station).

Tickets are $10 and available online at www.broadview-heights-spotlights. The show contains adult themes and language.





