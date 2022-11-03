New Streaming Platform Will Feature Cleveland Orchestra's Performance Of Mahler's 2nd With Special Manuscript

The Cleveland Orchestra is the first American orchestra to join Symphony's concert streaming series, 'Symphony Night Live.' Symphony brings together music from the best orchestras in the world and delivers a rich and contextual look into symphonic music, through 'Symphony Night Live.'

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, streaming video platform Symphony and the world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra will premiere their first 'Symphony Night Live' program featuring Mahler's Symphony No 2 "Resurrection" led by The Cleveland Orchestra's Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst and featuring the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus alongside soprano Lauren Snouffer and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux. More than a digital stream of a concert captured live, 'Symphony Night Live' offers historical context and lively storytelling around the music for a richer listening and viewing experience.

"Discovery flourishes on Symphony with presentations by the best of the best orchestras and conductors from all around the world. The Cleveland Orchestra has a stellar reputation as one of the premier orchestras in the world, and we are thrilled to be working with them to co-produce this 'Symphony Night Live' performance," says Rob Overman, Founder of Symphony Media. "Joining Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra is now part of a global network of orchestras sharing their music with the world and democratizing access and discovery to new music."

In their first 'Symphony Night Live' event, The Cleveland Orchestra presents Mahler's Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection," their first performance of this monumental work since receiving the autograph manuscript of Mahler's Second Symphony earlier in 2022. Symphony's host, Dominic Seldis, opens the 'Symphony Night Live' program with a brief introduction, giving both new and experienced listeners a simple entry point to guide them through the presentation. André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, welcomes viewers to Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center. In addition to the concert performance by Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra, the event includes behind-the-scenes insights from Welser-Möst as well as musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra (violinists Katherine Bormann and Isabel Trautwein, principal percussion Marc Damoulakis) about Cleveland and Mahler's Symphony No. 2. After the show concludes, listeners are transported back to Symphony's Amsterdam studio for a commentary session hosted by Seldis, known as 'Symphony Insiders.'

Cleveland's exploration of Gustav Mahler and his music join a large collection of other stellar performances and intriguing interviews. Symphony is carefully uniting some of the world's strongest ensembles to highlight the power and magic of symphonic music, adding new layers and insights to the concert hall. By bundling the world's leading orchestras on a single platform, Symphony wants to break down barriers between potential audiences and high-caliber orchestras. Other orchestras working with Symphony include the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, Budapest Festival Orchestra, and Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

"Today's digital world requires a digital vision: to fully utilize the power of technology to deepen the audience's experience and create an online community of symphonic music and Cleveland Orchestra lovers," says André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "We are proud to partner with Symphony to participate in this unique concept where the world's leading orchestras are available on one digital platform for the enjoyment of music lovers across the globe. Supporting Symphony also supports The Cleveland Orchestra and great symphonic music worldwide."

Live or digital, in-person or at-home - patrons can expect the same level of care and exceptional quality in every Cleveland Orchestra performance. The Cleveland Orchestra is one of the few American orchestras that travel the world, touring the United States, Europe, Asia, and beyond. It also created its own streaming platform through Adella.live, where a third season of its flagship concert series, In Focus, has recently been released and 'Symphony Night Live' programs will also be available.

The November 12 Mahler Symphony No. 2 episode is the first of four in collaboration with The Cleveland Orchestra and Symphony Media. The subsequent three will premiere December 23, April 22, and May 30, featuring John Adams conducting his oratorio for solo voices and orchestra El Niño, as well as Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst leading the world premiere of Johannes Maria Staud's Concerto for Percussion, Mozart's Requiem, Martinu's Symphony No. 2, the world premiere of Wynton Marsalis's Trumpet Concerto (co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra), and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World").

All are welcomed to enjoy this performance via Symphony, and new subscribers receive a 14-day free trial. symphony.live/en/