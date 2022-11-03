Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Streaming Platform Will Feature Cleveland Orchestra's Performance Of Mahler's 2nd With Special Manuscript

The performance premieres on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Register for Cleveland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

The Cleveland Orchestra is the first American orchestra to join Symphony's concert streaming series, 'Symphony Night Live.' Symphony brings together music from the best orchestras in the world and delivers a rich and contextual look into symphonic music, through 'Symphony Night Live.'

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, streaming video platform Symphony and the world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra will premiere their first 'Symphony Night Live' program featuring Mahler's Symphony No 2 "Resurrection" led by The Cleveland Orchestra's Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst and featuring the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus alongside soprano Lauren Snouffer and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux. More than a digital stream of a concert captured live, 'Symphony Night Live' offers historical context and lively storytelling around the music for a richer listening and viewing experience.

"Discovery flourishes on Symphony with presentations by the best of the best orchestras and conductors from all around the world. The Cleveland Orchestra has a stellar reputation as one of the premier orchestras in the world, and we are thrilled to be working with them to co-produce this 'Symphony Night Live' performance," says Rob Overman, Founder of Symphony Media. "Joining Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra is now part of a global network of orchestras sharing their music with the world and democratizing access and discovery to new music."

In their first 'Symphony Night Live' event, The Cleveland Orchestra presents Mahler's Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection," their first performance of this monumental work since receiving the autograph manuscript of Mahler's Second Symphony earlier in 2022. Symphony's host, Dominic Seldis, opens the 'Symphony Night Live' program with a brief introduction, giving both new and experienced listeners a simple entry point to guide them through the presentation. André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, welcomes viewers to Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center. In addition to the concert performance by Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra, the event includes behind-the-scenes insights from Welser-Möst as well as musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra (violinists Katherine Bormann and Isabel Trautwein, principal percussion Marc Damoulakis) about Cleveland and Mahler's Symphony No. 2. After the show concludes, listeners are transported back to Symphony's Amsterdam studio for a commentary session hosted by Seldis, known as 'Symphony Insiders.'

Cleveland's exploration of Gustav Mahler and his music join a large collection of other stellar performances and intriguing interviews. Symphony is carefully uniting some of the world's strongest ensembles to highlight the power and magic of symphonic music, adding new layers and insights to the concert hall. By bundling the world's leading orchestras on a single platform, Symphony wants to break down barriers between potential audiences and high-caliber orchestras. Other orchestras working with Symphony include the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, Budapest Festival Orchestra, and Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

"Today's digital world requires a digital vision: to fully utilize the power of technology to deepen the audience's experience and create an online community of symphonic music and Cleveland Orchestra lovers," says André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "We are proud to partner with Symphony to participate in this unique concept where the world's leading orchestras are available on one digital platform for the enjoyment of music lovers across the globe. Supporting Symphony also supports The Cleveland Orchestra and great symphonic music worldwide."

Live or digital, in-person or at-home - patrons can expect the same level of care and exceptional quality in every Cleveland Orchestra performance. The Cleveland Orchestra is one of the few American orchestras that travel the world, touring the United States, Europe, Asia, and beyond. It also created its own streaming platform through Adella.live, where a third season of its flagship concert series, In Focus, has recently been released and 'Symphony Night Live' programs will also be available.

The November 12 Mahler Symphony No. 2 episode is the first of four in collaboration with The Cleveland Orchestra and Symphony Media. The subsequent three will premiere December 23, April 22, and May 30, featuring John Adams conducting his oratorio for solo voices and orchestra El Niño, as well as Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst leading the world premiere of Johannes Maria Staud's Concerto for Percussion, Mozart's Requiem, Martinu's Symphony No. 2, the world premiere of Wynton Marsalis's Trumpet Concerto (co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra), and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World").

All are welcomed to enjoy this performance via Symphony, and new subscribers receive a 14-day free trial. symphony.live/en/



Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohios Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 34th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 25 – December 23, 2022. 
THE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday Season Photo
THE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday Season
The Dance Institute at The University of Akron will present The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” and the Akron Symphony on December 22 & 23, 2022 at E.J. Thomas Hall. This local twist on the traditional Nutcracker reflects Akron's history and celebrates the city's cultural diversity.
Review: BREAKOUT SESSION at Cleveland Public Theater Photo
Review: BREAKOUT SESSION at Cleveland Public Theater
What did our critic think of BREAKOUT SESSION at Cleveland Public Theater? Nikkole Slater, BREAKOUT SESSION (OR FROGORSE), was commissioned in 2020 by CPT, with funding from the National New Play Network (NNPN). It was the intention of funding to have the author write a play that cast a spotlight on racism, bias and violence. Her goal was to ask, 'Can a society legislate a change of heart?' It was 'inspired by Cleveland's Consent Decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, which required the Police Department to go through anti-bias training.'
Cleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This Month Photo
Cleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This Month
Cleveland Play House will present The Great Leap, a fast-paced, historically rooted sports drama written by Lauren Yee. Directed by Esther Jun, this suspenseful show will run from October 29 to November 20, 2022 in The Outcalt Theatre, located in the heart of Playhouse Square. The second production of CPH's 107th season, The Great Leap features actors Eric Cheung, Amanda Kuo, David Mason, and Reuben Uy.

More Hot Stories For You


Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROLGreat Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 2, 2022

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 34th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 25 – December 23, 2022. 
THE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday SeasonTHE AKRON NUTCRACKER Returns To EJ Thomas Hall This Holiday Season
October 31, 2022

The Dance Institute at The University of Akron will present The Akron Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” and the Akron Symphony on December 22 & 23, 2022 at E.J. Thomas Hall. This local twist on the traditional Nutcracker reflects Akron's history and celebrates the city's cultural diversity.
Cleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This MonthCleveland Play House to Present Regional Premiere of THE GREAT LEAP Beginning This Month
October 29, 2022

Cleveland Play House will present The Great Leap, a fast-paced, historically rooted sports drama written by Lauren Yee. Directed by Esther Jun, this suspenseful show will run from October 29 to November 20, 2022 in The Outcalt Theatre, located in the heart of Playhouse Square. The second production of CPH's 107th season, The Great Leap features actors Eric Cheung, Amanda Kuo, David Mason, and Reuben Uy.
Jerry Seinfeld Comes To Playhouse Square In FebruaryJerry Seinfeld Comes To Playhouse Square In February
October 28, 2022

Playhouse Square and JS Touring has announced that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the KeyBank State Theatre stage on February 18 for two shows, 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate The Holiday Season With RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER At Playhouse Square, December 2-4Celebrate The Holiday Season With RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER At Playhouse Square, December 2-4
October 26, 2022

Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into Cleveland at Playhouse Square from December 2-4.