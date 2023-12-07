Michael Barakiva Named Artistic Director of Cleveland Play House

He began his tenure as the tenth artistic director of Cleveland Play House in December 2023.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Connor Palace
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads B Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads Best Play!

Michael Barakiva Named Artistic Director of Cleveland Play House

Michael Barakiva has been named the new Artistic Director of Cleveland Play House!

Barakiva is an Armenian-Israeli American director and writer who has staged new plays, revivals, and classics in New York City and around the country. He began his tenure as the tenth artistic director of Cleveland Play House in December 2023.

He directed CPH’s critically acclaimed production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. He also served as co-director of CPH’s world premiere production of Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure.

In addition to the CPH productions, Barakiva’s work has been seen at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Primary Stages, Syracuse Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, and the Hangar Theatre, where he served as Artistic Director.

He founded The Upstart Creatures, a theatre company that creates community through performance and food, as well as the Leadership Initiative Project, which equips historically excluded artists with the tools to succeed in leadership positions.

Barakiva has received three Drama League directing fellowships, the Phil Killian Directing Fellowship (OSF), the David Merrick Prize in Drama, and was a Granada Artist-in-Residence at UC Davis. He led a week-long workshop on musical theatre at the International Puppet Theater in Sofia, Bulgaria, and was a presenter at the International University Theatre Festival at UNAM in Mexico City.

He served as producer of Summer Camp 6 (Soho Rep) and as the Readings and Workshops Coordinator at New York Stage and Film, as well as a Primary Coach on Season 2 of MTV’s Made.

As a writer, Barakiva is the recipient of a Red Bull Commission for his adaptation of John Milton's Paradise Lost, an EST/Sloan Project Commission, and a co-author of String Theory (Connotation Press).

His young adult novels have been named to the Rainbow List, Equality Family Council Reading List, The Barnes and Noble’s Perfect Valentine’s Day YA Novels list, spending over a year as Goodreads #1 LGBTQ YA Novel. Education: Vassar College, The Juilliard School.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Connor Palace Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Connor Palace

What did our critic think of HAIRSPRAY at Connor Palace? The farcical, yet message-loaded HAIRSPRAY, is the type of musical that in a bad production falls flat, but in a good production the audience gets all-kinds of involved.

2
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is Coming To Playhouse Square In January Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is Coming To Playhouse Square In January

Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to Playhouse Square in January! Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical adaptation of the beloved film. Don't miss out on this unforgettable show.

3
BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards December 5th Standings; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards December 5th Standings; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Musical America Ranks CIMs Yolanda Kondonassis Among Top 30 Professionals Of The Year For Photo
Musical America Ranks CIM's Yolanda Kondonassis Among Top 30 Professionals Of The Year For 2023

CIM has announced that harp department head Yolanda Kondonassis has been named one of Musical America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year for 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
COYO Winter Concert in Cleveland COYO Winter Concert
Severance Music Center (2/18-2/18)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet in Cleveland Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms in Cleveland Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms
Severance Music Center (4/14-4/14)
ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA in Cleveland ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA
the Fine Arts Association (11/24-12/17)
Black Nativity in Cleveland Black Nativity
The Allen Theatre (12/01-12/16)
LITTLE WOMEN in Cleveland LITTLE WOMEN
Dobama Theatre (12/01-12/31)
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN in Cleveland AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
BKLYN the Musical in Cleveland BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You