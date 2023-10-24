Karamu House to Present Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY at Allen Theatre in December

Karamu House, a beacon of Black culture and performing arts, proudly announces the upcoming production of Langston Hughes' renowned holiday classic, Black Nativity. This timeless and powerful play will captivate audiences and spread the magic of the holiday season in a celebration of faith, family, and community. For the second year, Black Nativity will be performed at Playhouse Square's Allen Theatre Complex.

Directed by Tony F. Sias and Errin Weaver with musical direction by Dr. David M. Thomas, Black Nativity is a profoundly moving gospel retelling of the Christmas story, incorporating African traditions, spirituals, gospel music, and dance. The production brings to life the nativity story in a fresh and vibrant way, enchanting both young and old with its soul-stirring music and uplifting message. This musical is a Karamu legacy production, originally commissioned by the Jelliffe's, Karamu's founders.

"Langston Hughes' Black Nativity is a treasure that beautifully marries the essence of Christmas with Black cultural heritage," says Tony F. Sias, President and CEO of Karamu and the Co-Director of the production. "It's an honor for Karamu House to present this beloved classic to our audience, bringing forth the true spirit of togetherness, love, and joy.”

The show will feature a talented cast of performers, each embracing their roles with enthusiasm and grace, ensuring a compelling and unforgettable experience for the audience. The musical arrangements, choreography, and set design promise to be visually stunning and emotionally stirring, amplifying the heartwarming narrative.

In alignment with Karamu House's commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, Black Nativity invites everyone to share in the magic of this timeless tale, promoting unity and understanding among diverse audiences.

Event Details: - Title: Black Nativity - Playwright: Langston Hughes - Dates: December 1 – December 16, 2023 - Times: Thursday through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. *A special matinee for student groups will be presented on Wednesday, December 6th at 10:30 am. School administrators and educators can call 216. 400.7053 for additional information. - Location: Allen Theatre Complex at Playhouse Square, 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Ohio - Ticket Information: Visit https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2023/black- nativity or call 216-241-6000 - Group Tickets are available for 10 or more by calling 216.400.7053

Join Karamu House as we honor the spirit of the holiday season with the unforgettable Black Nativity. Let the power of Langston Hughes' words and the magic of live performance ignite your holiday spirit and resonate in your hearts for years to come.

ABOUT KARAMU HOUSE:

Karamu House founded in 1915 is recognized as the oldest Black producing theatre in the nation. Karamu House is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and featured in the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Karamu's mission is to produce professional theatre, provide arts education, and present community programs for all people while honoring the Black experience. All are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identification, age or ability. Legendary artists including Langston Hughes, Ruby Dee, Robert Guillaume, Ron O'Neal, Bill Cobbs, Debra Byrd, James Pickens, Jr., Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Imani Hakim have been associated with the 108-year-old “place of joyful gathering” (the meaning of “Karamu” in Swahili.) Karamu House is supported in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Karamu House is also supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. For more information about supporting Karamu House, visit www.karamuhouse.org/contributions.

ABOUT CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE:

Cleveland Play House, founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is America's first professional regional theatre. Throughout its rich history, CPH has remained dedicated to its mission to inspire, stimulate, and entertain diverse audiences across Northeast Ohio by producing plays and theatre education programs of the highest professional standards. CPH has produced more than 100 world and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have attended over 1,600 productions. Today, Cleveland Play House celebrates the beginning of its second century of service while performing in three state-of-the art venues at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Play House is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Cleveland Play House is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. To learn more, visit: cIeveIandpIayhouse.com.



