Karamu House to Present Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY at Allen Theatre in December

Get ready for a soul-stirring holiday production at Playhouse Square's Allen Theatre Complex.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Karamu House to Present Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY at Allen Theatre in December Karamu House, a beacon of Black culture and performing arts, proudly announces the upcoming production of Langston Hughes' renowned holiday classic, Black Nativity. This timeless and powerful play will captivate audiences and spread the magic of the holiday season in a celebration of faith, family, and community. For the second year, Black Nativity will be performed at Playhouse Square's Allen Theatre Complex.

 

Directed by Tony F. Sias and Errin Weaver with musical direction by Dr. David M. Thomas, Black Nativity is a profoundly moving gospel retelling of the Christmas story, incorporating African traditions, spirituals, gospel music, and dance. The production brings to life the nativity story in a fresh and vibrant way, enchanting both young and old with its soul-stirring music and uplifting message.  This musical is a Karamu legacy production, originally commissioned by the Jelliffe's, Karamu's founders.

 

"Langston Hughes' Black Nativity is a treasure that beautifully marries the essence of Christmas with Black cultural heritage," says Tony F. Sias, President and CEO of Karamu and the Co-Director of the production. "It's an honor for Karamu House to present this beloved classic to our audience, bringing forth the true spirit of togetherness, love, and joy.”  

The show will feature a talented cast of performers, each embracing their roles with enthusiasm and grace, ensuring a compelling and unforgettable experience for the audience. The musical arrangements, choreography, and set design promise to be visually stunning and emotionally stirring, amplifying the heartwarming narrative.

In alignment with Karamu House's commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, Black Nativity invites everyone to share in the magic of this timeless tale, promoting unity and understanding among diverse audiences.

 

Event Details: - Title: Black Nativity - Playwright: Langston Hughes - Dates: December 1 – December 16, 2023 - Times:  Thursday through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.   *A special matinee for student groups will be presented on Wednesday, December 6th  at 10:30 am. School administrators and educators can call 216. 400.7053 for additional       information. - Location: Allen Theatre Complex at Playhouse Square, 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Ohio - Ticket Information: Visit https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2023/black-      nativity or call 216-241-6000 - Group Tickets are available for 10 or more by calling 216.400.7053

 

Join Karamu House as we honor the spirit of the holiday season with the unforgettable Black Nativity. Let the power of Langston Hughes' words and the magic of live performance ignite your holiday spirit and resonate in your hearts for years to come.

ABOUT KARAMU HOUSE: 

Karamu House founded in 1915 is recognized as the oldest Black producing theatre in the nation.  Karamu House is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and featured in the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Karamu's mission is to produce professional theatre, provide arts education, and present community programs for all people while honoring the Black experience.  All are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identification, age or ability.   Legendary artists including Langston Hughes, Ruby Dee, Robert Guillaume, Ron O'Neal, Bill Cobbs, Debra Byrd, James Pickens, Jr., Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Imani Hakim have been associated with the 108-year-old “place of joyful gathering” (the meaning of “Karamu” in Swahili.) Karamu House is supported in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.  Karamu House is also supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.   For more information about supporting Karamu House, visit www.karamuhouse.org/contributions.  

 

ABOUT CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE:

Cleveland Play House, founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre  Tony  Award, is America's first professional regional theatre. Throughout its  rich  history,  CPH  has  remained  dedicated  to  its  mission  to inspire, stimulate, and entertain  diverse  audiences  across  Northeast  Ohio  by  producing  plays  and  theatre education programs of the highest  professional  standards.  CPH  has  produced  more  than 100  world  and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have  attended  over 1,600 productions. Today, Cleveland Play House celebrates the beginning of its second century of service while performing in three state-of-the art venues at Playhouse Square in  downtown  Cleveland.  Cleveland  Play  House  is  made  possible  in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to  the Ohio  Arts  Council  (OAC). The  OAC  is  a  state agency that funds and supports quality arts  experiences  to strengthen  Ohio  communities  culturally,  educationally, and economically. Cleveland Play House is supported  in  part  by  the  residents  of  Cuyahoga  County  through  a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. To learn more, visit: cIeveIandpIayhouse.com.


 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
CIMs Black Student Union Bridges Critical Support Gap With New Student Assistance Fund Photo
CIM's Black Student Union Bridges Critical Support Gap With New Student Assistance Fund

With its Nov. 2 concert in Mixon Hall, the BSU will launch a reserve to help cover the emergency musical needs of Black and Brown musicians at CIM and beyond.

2
Karamu House to Present Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY at Allen Theatre in December Photo
Karamu House to Present Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY at Allen Theatre in December

Experience the magic of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity at Allen Theatre in December 2023. This powerful and uplifting play incorporates African traditions, gospel music, and dance, bringing the nativity story to life in a fresh and vibrant way.

3
Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More For Fall/Holiday 2023 Lineup Photo
Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More For Fall/Holiday 2023 Lineup

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this November, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. 

4
Cleveland Play House Reimagines Iconic Horror Story, MARY SHELLEYS FRANKENSTEIN Photo
Cleveland Play House Reimagines Iconic Horror Story, MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

Mary Shelley's shocking classic novel, Frankenstein, receives new life at Cleveland Play House. A haunting and highly theatrical adaptation of the classic horror story. Directed by Michael Barakiva, the production features Josh Bates, Madeline Calais, Ellen Grace Diehl, Gavin Michaels, and Kayodè Soyemi.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
A Doll's House, Part 2 in Cleveland A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
Hannigan Conducts Strauss in Cleveland Hannigan Conducts Strauss
Severance Music Center (11/09-11/11)
Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in Cleveland Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Severance Music Center (11/24-11/26)
A FUGITIVE'SLESSON in Cleveland A FUGITIVE'SLESSON
Kennedy's, Playhouse Square (9/29-10/28)
Mozart's Gran Partita in Cleveland Mozart's Gran Partita
Severance Music Center (5/23-5/25)
Ride the Cyclone in Cleveland Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
Holiday Brass Quintet in Cleveland Holiday Brass Quintet
Severance Music Center (12/15-12/16)
Marc-André Hamelin in Recital: Schumann & Ravel in Cleveland Marc-André Hamelin in Recital: Schumann & Ravel
Severance Music Center (11/19-11/19)
The Princess Bride in Concert in Cleveland The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You