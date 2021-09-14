Individual Tickets For The Cleveland Orchestra's 2021-22 Season On Sale Now

Individual concert tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra's 2021-22 season are on sale now, September 14, 2021, online at clevelandorchestra.com, by phone at 216-231-1111, and in person at the Severance Hall Ticket Office. The coming season is the 20th year of the Orchestra's acclaimed partnership with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. Under his leadership, The Cleveland Orchestra has become one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world, setting standards of extraordinary artistic excellence, creative programming, and community engagement. The New York Times has declared it "the best in America" for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion.



The Cleveland Orchestra will open its 104th season on October 14 and 17, 2021, with performances featuring Franz Welser-Möst leading Cleveland Orchestra premieres of Richard Strauss's Macbeth and Joan Tower's A New Day (for cello and orchestra) with Alisa Weilerstein in a program that also includes Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony. Additional highlights of the 2021-22 season include a festival of concerts centered around Giuseppe Verdi's operatic masterpiece Otello on May 21, 26, and 29, 2022. The festival of programs around the opera, which grew out of Welser-Möst's research and preparations to present Otello, explores the challenges created by division. In addition, this season expands the scope of programming with new works and voices, and also deepens the Orchestra's relationships with core repertoire and artistic collaborators. Seven guest artists will make their Cleveland Orchestra debuts in 2021-22, and 30 works will be performed for the first time by The Cleveland Orchestra - including 16 led by Franz Welser-Möst.

American composer, teacher, and pianist George Walker's music was influenced by a variety of musical styles, including jazz, folk songs, church music, and classical music. Building on the recording of Walker's Antifonys (for string orchestra), captured for the debut episode of The Cleveland Orchestra: In Focus digital concert series, Welser-Möst will lead three performances of music by Walker over the course of the 2021-22 season at Severance Hall: Sinfonia No. 5 ("Visions") on October 21 and 23 with narrator Tony Sias, President & CEO of Karamu House; Lilacs for Voice and Orchestra on May 27, 2022; and Sinfonia No. 4 ("Strands") on May 28, 2022.

Celebrated pianist and MacArthur Fellowship winner Jeremy Denk returns to Severance Hall on February 3, 5, and 6, 2022, for The Cleveland Orchestra premiere of John Adams's Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? - with Adams on the podium. Denk replaces previously-announced soloist Yuja Wang.

Formed in 1952, the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus is one of the few professionally trained, all-volunteer choruses sponsored by a major American orchestra. Led by director of choruses Lisa Wong, the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will be featured in a variety of presentations throughout the 2021-22 season, beginning with a special two-piano arrangement of Brahms's Ein deutsches Requiem on October 28. In addition to performances in December for the annual holiday concerts, this season also featuring acclaimed vocalist Capathia Jenkins, the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will perform as part of the Cleveland Orchestra premiere of Zemlinsky's Psalm 13 & 23 on March 3, 4, and 5, 2022. Finally, the Chorus will be joined by the Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus and guest soloists for the spring's opera, a concert performance of Verdi's Otello, on May 21, 26, and 29, 2022.



Full details of the 2021-22 Cleveland Orchestra season at Severance Hall, including soloist and conductor debuts, are available online at clevelandorchestra.com and clevelandorchestra.com/press-resources/press-releases/2021-releases/2021-05-23-severance-2122/.