Iliza Shlesinger to Play North Charleston PAC

Iliza Shlesinger has announced 28 new tour dates which extend The Forever Tour through the end of 2020. The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 14. Tickets for the North Charleston show go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

Her world tour kicked off in Tampa, FL on January 24, followed by a sold out Australian run of dates in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Iliza will make her way around the globe again in May with performances in the United Kingdom, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Norway and Ireland. The newly added North American tour dates span July - November and include stops at the new Fallsview Casino Entertainment Centre in Niagara Falls ON, Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City MX, DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville TN and the Chicago Theatre in Chicago IL. Please refer to the itinerary below for a full list of shows. A fan presale for the shows just announced begins Wednesday, February 26 at 10am local for Iliza's followers, and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 AM local. For tickets and VIP upgrades, please visit iliza.com/tour.

Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special UnVeiled premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Her previous Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.

On the acting front, she'll next be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie Spenser Confidential, directed by Peter Berg. The film premieres on Netflix March 6, 2020. Iliza also has The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show coming to Netflix in early 2020, and she recently wrapped production on the drama Pieces of a Woman, which she co-stars in opposite Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby. Her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.

Iliza: The Forever Tour Itinerary

Currently On Sale:

Thursday, March 5, 2020 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace

Friday, March 6, 2020 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (7pm and 9:30pm)

Friday, March 13, 2020 Denver, CO Bellco Theater (7:30pm and 10pm)

Saturday, March 14, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Abravanel Hall

Sunday, March 15, 2020 Boise, ID Morrison Center (4pm and 7pm)

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Friday, March 27, 2020 New York, NY Beacon Theatre (7pm and 9:30pm)

Saturday, March 28, 2020 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Friday, April 3, 2020 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (7pm and 10pm)

Saturday, April 4, 2020 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (7pm and 10pm)

Sunday, April 5, 2020 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4pm and 7pm)

Friday, April 17, 2020 Foxwoods, CT Fox Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, April 18, 2020 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre (7pm and 9:45pm)

Sunday, April 19, 2020 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre (5pm and 7:45pm)

Thursday, April 23, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Friday, April 24, 2020 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (7pm and 10:30pm)

Saturday, April 25, 2020 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

Saturday, May 2, 2020 London, UK Eventim Apollo (4pm and 8pm)

Monday, May 4, 2020 Budapest, HU MOMkult (7pm and 10pm)

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Copenhagen, DK DR Koncerthuset (5pm and 8pm)

Friday, May 8, 2020 Stockholm, SE Chinateatern (7pm and 10pm)

Saturday, May 9, 2020 Basel, CH Rhypark

Sunday, May 10, 2020 Zurich, CH Spirgarten

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Helsinki, FI Kulttuuritalo

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene (7pm and 10pm)

Friday, May 15, 2020 Dublin, IE Vicar Street

Just Added:

Friday, July 3, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Mirage Hotel and Casino

Saturday, July 4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Mirage Hotel and Casino

Friday, July 31, 2020 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Entertainment Centre

Friday, August 14, 2020 Mexico City, MX Teatro Metropólitan *

Friday, August 21, 2020 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Saturday, August 22, 2020 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Sunday, August 23, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, August 29, 2020 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Friday, September 11, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Northrop

Saturday, September 12, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Sunday, September 13, 2020 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

Saturday, October 3, 2020 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

Friday, October 9, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Saturday, October 10, 2020 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, October 15, 2020 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, October 16, 2020 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 17, 2020 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Friday, October 23, 2020 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, October 24, 2020 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

Friday, November 6, 2020 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

Saturday, November 7, 2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thursday, November 12, 2020 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center ^

Friday, November 13, 2020 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, November 14, 2020 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Thursday, November 19, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall

Friday, November 20, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Saturday, November 21, 2020 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

* Mexico City, MX will go on sale Friday, February 28 at 11am local

^ Durham, NC will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am local

www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPACA.com





