Historic State Theatre in Sandusky Suffers Severe Damage During a Storm

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  
Historic State Theatre in Sandusky Suffers Severe Damage During a Storm

The historic State Theatre in Sandusky was destroyed during a storm on Wednesday night, according to local news outlet 19 News.

The theatre, which was built in 1928 as a Vaudeville House, had its roof torn off causing bricks to fall down to the nearby street, due to the storm.

"It's heartbreaking," said Sandusky Executive Manager Eric Wobser. "The State Theatre is a historic icon of Sandusky, its cultural heartbeat and we're just happy that no one was injured as far as we can tell."

Chris Parthamore, executive director of the State Theatre, said, "Sandusky is a resilient town and it values the arts so we'll see where we go from here but eventually we will be back."

The Twitter account Live Storm Chasers posted a video of the theatre crumbling, with permission from Doug Flinner.

Read the original story, and check out more video of the damage at 19 News.


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre Announces Auditions For A WALK THROUGH FAIRY TALE FOREST
  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2020