Henry Rollins Is Coming To Playhouse Square

Rollins returns with the announcement of his Good To See You 2022 tour.

The tour will stop at Mimi Ohio Theatre on March 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets on sale beginning Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence.

On the Good To See You 2022 tour Henry will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell.

For more information visit henryrollins.com. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.