HAMILTON Will Return to Playhouse Square in 2020

Playhouse Square is has announced the return of HAMILTON for a six-week engagement as a Huntington Featured Performance, from September 22 through November 1, 2020. A limited number of season ticket packages including HAMILTON will be available to purchase on Monday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. by calling 216-640-8800 or visiting playhousesquare.org.

"My absolute favorite question that people ask me is will 'HAMILTON' ever come back?" says Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square President and CEO. "Yes! For the rest of our lives 'HAMILTON' will be coming back! We were one of the first cities to see it and one of the first cities to get the return for the most in-demand show of a generation."

The new five-show package will include HAMILTON, as well as previously announced 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series shows ANASTASIA, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY and Disney's FROZEN. Package prices range from $295-$495 for all five shows. The absolute best way to ensure you are purchasing legitimate tickets for HAMILTON and all shows at Playhouse Square is to buy directly from the source; online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-640-8800.

Playhouse Square Donors and current 2019-2020 Broadway Series Season Ticket Holders will receive an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to purchase HAMILTON tickets in spring 2020. Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public in summer 2020.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON is a Huntington Featured Performance appearing as an addition to the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.

