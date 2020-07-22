Great Lakes Theater Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Fall Repertory Season

Due to persistent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff is Great Lakes Theater's (GLT) top priority, the theater is officially cancelling the first two productions of its 2020-21 season (Jane Austen's Emma and Shakespeare's Henry V). Current ticketholder options for the cancelled productions include full refunds, exchanges into future productions through the theater's 2021-22 season, and/or tax-deductible ticket donation opportunities. Outreach to ticketholders is ongoing.

"We are living in a time when planning takes place on a weekly basis," said Charles Fee, GLT Producing Artistic Director, of the programming change. "We, of course, know that we will return to live theater at some point in the future. We are working closely with our partners at Playhouse Square, the unions that represent our artists, and state and local government health officials to identify a safe way to reopen our theaters so that we can come together as a community and celebrate. We will keep you posted on where we're headed and what the timeline will be on a regular basis."

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. On its mainstage and through its extensive educational programming, Great Lakes Theater positively impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.

