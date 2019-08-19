Ensemble Theatre Opens Its 40th Anniversary Season With BY THE BOG OF CATS
Loosely based on Euripides' tragedy Medea, this is the prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish Traveller, who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment in a world where all whom she has loved have discarded her.
Set on the bleak, ghostly landscape of the Bog of Cats, this provocative drama discloses one woman's courageous attempts to lay claim to that which is hers, as her world is torn in two.
Starring Cleveland's own Derdriu Ring* as Hester. *(Member of Actors' Equity Association) "BY THE BOG OF CATS is a furious, uncompromising tale of greed and betrayal, of murder and profound self-sacrifice."
Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm. Sundays @ 2pm
216-321-2930 | tickets@ensemble-theatre.org
Click HERE to purchase tickets online.
SINGLE TICKETS are $12-$29 (On Sale NOW)
Call 216-321-2930 or email info@ensemble-theatre.org for more information!
Online: www.ensembletheatrecle.org