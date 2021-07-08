Dobama Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Dobama Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2021-22 season. The season kicks off in October with a production of Airness, by Chelsea Marcantel.

Learn more at https://www.dobama.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Airness

by Chelsea Marcantel

directed by Nathan Motta

October 29 - November 21, 2021

A play about Air Guitar that will shake you all night long. When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, Airness is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us. A comedy about competition, completion, and finding the airness inside yourself.

Hurricane Diane

by Madeleine George

directed by Shannon Sindelar

January 21 - February 13, 2022

Get your Greek on - desperate housewives style. Meet Diane, a permaculture gardener dripping with butch charm. She's got supernatural abilities owing to her true identity-the Greek god Dionysus-and she's returned to the modern world to gather mortal followers and restore the Earth to its natural state. Where better to begin than with four housewives in a suburban New Jersey cul-de-sac? In this Obie-winning comedy with a twist, Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George pens a hilarious evisceration of the blind eye we all turn to climate change and the impending storm of catharsis that awaits us all, even in our own backyards.

Kill Move Paradise

by James Ijames

directed by Nathan Henry

March 4-27, 2022

A biting, hilarious, hopeful requiem for Black lives. James Ijames' award-winning play Kill Move Paradise tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny, four black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic purgatory in the afterlife. While balancing the reality of their past and the uncertainty of their future, their souls try to find peace from senseless action and hope in the life they left behind. Gone but never forgotten, Kill Move Paradise illustrates the possibilities of collective transformation and radical acts of joy.

Life Sucks

sort of adapted from Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov

by Aaron Posner

directed by Nathan Motta

April 22 - May 2, 2022

After taking aim at The Seagull in Dobama's hit production of Stupid F**king Bird, playwright Aaron Posner returns with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic where a group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies gather to grapple with life's thorniest questions-and each other. What could possibly go wrong? Lustful and lonely, hapless and hopeful, these seven souls collide and stumble their way towards the understanding that life staggers, life confounds life is beautiful, and life sucks. Or does it?