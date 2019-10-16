Directors Anthony And Joe Russo To Be Honored At Cleveland Pops Orchestra's G-Clef Gala

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

Directors Anthony And Joe Russo To Be Honored At Cleveland Pops Orchestra's G-Clef Gala

Cleveland Pops Orchestra's G-Clef Gala honoring directors Anthony and Joe Russo

The Pops annual celebration, titled The G-Clef Gala, is considered one of the most anticipated fundraisers held in Cleveland.

This is the eighteenth such event for the orchestra, noteworthy for its distinctive silent auction and the entertainment and grand dance music provided by maestro Carl Topilow and the world-renowned Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

The orchestra has invited movie and television moguls Joseph and Anthony Russo to be the honorees for the prestigious event. Additionally, Fox 8 Newscaster Wayne Dawson, will be the host for the evening.

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.. Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel, 100 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH 44114.



Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • RONJA ROBBERY DAUGHTER Comes to National Theatre 4/7 - 4/13
  • LODDARINN Playing at National Theatre in Iceland 4/27 - 5/11
  • SÚPER Comes to Iceland at Kass 3/16!