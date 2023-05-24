Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville

“Everybody loves somebody sometime,” and Steubenville loves native son and classic crooner Dean Martin. Every summer, the city hosts a celebration of his career and music. This year’s festivities on June 17th and 18th include performances by tribute artists, a Dino 5K, a classic car cruise-in, an art show, a parade, and a Rat Pack Dinner Show. Visitors can take Trolley rides around the “City of Murals” and sing karaoke at the Spot Bar. Be sure to catch a showing of a special DVD at the Visitor Center featuring clips from Martin’s movies and TV shows where he mentions his hometown. A complete schedule with times and locations can be found at www.VisitSteubenville.com.

Music lives on through the summer with performances by local and regional artists at the Berkman Amphitheater on Thursday evenings at the Fort Steuben Summer Concert Series. And melodies fill the downtown on First Fridays on Fourth where music, art, food, crafts, and activities take over several streets one evening a month. June 2nd features a medieval theme with fencing, folk dancing, and fun, while July 7th celebrates freedom. New eateries and unique shops on 4th Street will offer specials for First Fridays as well.

The award-winning songs of Ohio singer/songwriter Steve Free are among the highlights of Ohio Valley Frontier Days at Historic Fort Steuben, June 3rd and 4th. The annual festival brings soldier, settler, and surveyor reenactors together within the massive wooden walls of the reconstructed 18th-century military fort. Life on the Ohio frontier is recreated through presentations, crafts, and tours of the fort and the First Federal Land Office. The blacksmith, broom maker, candle maker, surveyor, and flintknapper will be demonstrating their skills while the 1st American Regiment teaches military drills to young recruits. Besides a performance by Steve Free, there will be music on period instruments and opportunities to sing along with folk artists Bill Schilling and Rich & Kathy Small. Craft and food vendors, as well as book signings, are included in the activities. Visitors can also take trolley rides to the Main Library on Saturday afternoon for their Pioneer Days program. More information can be found at www.OldFortSteuben.com.

The lilt of traditional Greek music will have you tapping your toes and wanting to join the dancers at the 37th annual Holy Trinity Greek Fest that will run from June 21-23. Savor the spanakopita and domaldes and the tasty loukoumades while enjoying the entertainment under the big tent. Tours of the magnificent church are on the schedule as well. https://holytrinitygreekfest.com.

A Juneteenth celebration at Second Baptist Church, a 1940’s Themed Tea at Historic Mount Pleasant, a StoryWalk and nature hikes in Beatty Park, several Farmers’ Markets, and tours of Historic Fort Steuben and the Jefferson County Historical Museum can all be added to your summer calendar. And don’t forget to get a slice of the original DiCarlo’s Pizza…as Dean would say, “That’s amore!”