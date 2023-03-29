Comedic Icon Chonda Pierce Stars In ROLL WITH IT Hitting 750 Movie Theaters On May 9, 11, And 13

The Queen of Clean Comedy and the Recording Industry Association of America's most decorated female comic, Chonda Pierce, today announced that her upcoming film, Roll With It, will premiere in theaters nationwide starting on May 9.

The feature-length comedy weaves an inspiring (and hilarious) story of strength, survival, family values, and faith, with Pierce playing a single mother who, with help from her friends, readjusts to life after the loss of her husband. Roll With It premieres in over 750 theaters across the U.S. on May 9, 11, and 13 through Fathom Events.



For Pierce, Roll With It is the latest project in a career whose highlights include platinum-certified comedy albums, regular performances at the Grand Ole Opry, and five Daytime Emmy nominations. She isn't just the film's lead actress. She's one of its main creators, too, writing the original script with her late husband and serving as executive producer with her longtime manager, Andrew Tenenbaum. Christian music legend Michael W. Smith, country hitmaker Jake Owen, Shari Rigby and others make cameo appearances, but the real star of Roll With It is Chonda Pierce, who empowers her viewers to share the same roll-with-it resilience as her character, Bonnie Taylor.



"When David, my late husband, and I thought through this script and its themes," Pierce says, "I wanted to share the challenges I've had as a woman, a single mom, a woman 'of a certain age' in the workforce competing with a new generation of job market competition, changing technology, and... the dreaded dating pool. I wanted the story to be relatable because I feel like my audiences - thousands of women I've performed for over the last 25+ years - all struggle with the same things. I want them all to watch this and feel seen and heard, and to know it's all going to be okay. You will survive."



Pierce, who performs more than 80 comedy shows annually and has sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets throughout her career, will be touring America on both sides of the film's theatrical release. Fans can catch a show by "the country comic" (Billboard Magazine) in the following markets:



4/20/23: Bedford First Assembly of God - Bedford, IN

4/21/23: First Baptist Church of Glen Este - Batavia, OH

4/22/23: Lima Baptist Temple - Lima, OH

4/23/23: Smoky Mountain Center for Performing Arts - Franklin, NC

4/27/23: Krider Performing Arts Center - Paris, TN

4/29/23: Horner Hall - Hot Springs, AR

4/30/23: Clearbranch Methodist Church - Trussville, AL

5/18/23: The Sheid - Mountain Home, AR

5/19/23: Faith Church - Florence, AL

5/20/23: Unity Baptist Church - Newnan, GA

5/21/23: Parkway Church on the Mountain - Roanoke, VA



To see Chonda Pierce, please visit her website for live event tickets. To see her on the big screen, click here for tickets to your local Fathom Events showing of Roll With It: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233772®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fathomevents.com%2Fevents%2FRoll-With-It?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





Chonda Pierce is America's best-selling female comedian of all time. A platinum-certified and Emmy-nominated artist, she has spent nearly three decades combining music, humor, and southern storytelling into her own form of family-friendly entertainment. Billboard calls her "the country comic." Others call her "The Queen of Clean." To the 125,000 people who attend her shows every year, she's simply Chonda Pierce.



A preacher's daughter, Chonda was raised in South Carolina and launched her performance career in Nashville, where she performed at Opryland Theme Park for six years. Since then, she's become an author of autobiographies and children's book, a regular on the Grand Ole Opry, the star of three documentary films, the co-host of the Emmy-nominated talkshow Aspiring Women, and one of the most popular comics in modern history. Influenced by her southern roots, her faith, her desire to help others, and the dark times in her own history, Chonda offers an empowering and hilarious take on life in her comedy shows. Five of her comedy DVDs have been certified gold and three have been certified platinum, a testament not only to her success, but her relatability, too.