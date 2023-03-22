Comedian Shane Gillis Has Announced Additional Dates On His 2023 SHANE GILLIS LIVE TOUR
Due to high demand and a sold out first leg of his tour, comedian Shane Gilllis announced additional dates on Shane Gillis Live.
Due to high demand and a sold out first leg of his tour, comedian Shane Gilllis announced additional dates on Shane Gillis Live.
Presale begins Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: COMEDY). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. CT, via ShaneMGillis.com.
Learn more about Shane Gillis HERE.
Shane Gillis Live Tour Dates
*7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Shows
May 6, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre*
May 12, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
May 13, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
June 2, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
June 3, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
June 9, 2023 - Durham, NC - DPAC
June 10, 2023 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
June 23, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre
June 24, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Aug. 24, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
Aug. 25, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street