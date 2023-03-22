Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Shane Gillis Has Announced Additional Dates On His 2023 SHANE GILLIS LIVE TOUR

Due to high demand and a sold out first leg of his tour, comedian Shane Gilllis announced additional dates on Shane Gillis Live.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Presale begins Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: COMEDY). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. CT, via ShaneMGillis.com.

Learn more about Shane Gillis HERE.

Shane Gillis Live Tour Dates

*7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Shows

May 6, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre*

May 12, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

May 13, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

June 2, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

June 3, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

June 9, 2023 - Durham, NC - DPAC

June 10, 2023 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

June 23, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre

June 24, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Aug. 24, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

Aug. 25, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street





