Cleveland Public Theatre Presents AN EXTRAORDINARY LOVE (THREE SHORT PLAYS IN PROGRESS)

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced An Extraordinary Love (three short plays in progress), a Zoom Reading directed by Nicole Sumlin.

For generations, Black love and relationships have pressed through amazing obstacles to soothe, nourish, and bloom. Many entities outside of Black culture have tried to name what this love is and what it's not. In the context of three 10-minute plays presented as readings on Zoom, Black artists authentically explore this extraordinary love, with extended post-show discussions to unpack its beauty.

Content Warning: An Extraordinary Love includes adult and sexual content, and discussions of race, drug use, incarceration, growing up without a parent, and coming out.

CREATIVE TEAM of AN EXTRAORDINARY LOVE (three short plays in progress)

Directed by Nicole Sumlin; The Proposal by Ananias J. Dixon, 2020/2021 CPT Premiere Fellow; Smoking by Lisa Langford; Tiana by Christian St. Croix; Performed by Katrice Headd, Christina Johnson, LaShawn M. Little, Darryl Tatum, Sherrie Tolliver, Anthony Woods.

The Creative Production Team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Beth Wood - Line Producer; Vince Tyree - Stage Manager; Shannon Sharkey - Stage Directions.

Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close 2 hours before each performance.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.