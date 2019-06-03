Cleveland Pops to Hold Benefit At The Zoo

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is hosting its "Stompin' at the Zoo" fundraising event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00pm. Along with the return of the exquisite Asian Lantern Festival, participants receive a host of benefits including complimentary entry to the Zoo & Asian lights, dinner & concert by the Pops ensemble and Conductor Carl Topilow, selfies with zoo ambassador animals, and fun and games for the young and young at heart! All proceeds made will be to support The Cleveland Pops Orchestra's concert season and community outreach programs.

What: Stompin' at the Zoo - fundraiser benefiting the Cleveland Pops Orchestra

When: Sunday, July 28, 2019 4:00pm

Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo - Stillwater Place

Who: Carl Topilow, Conductor - Pops Ensemble

Tickets: $35, $95, $195, family of four package available. Call the Cleveland Pops office at (216)-765-7677 to purchase tickets and for additional information or visit us online at www.clevelandpops.com.

Registration and check-in will begin at 4pm. With their admission, families are welcome to come as early as 10am to walk around the zoo for a self-guided tour. Between 4pm and 6pm guests will have time to take part in family-friendly activities, followed by a musical presentation by the Pops ensemble. Dinner will be served at 6pm after which, guests can return to the festivities for the evening, and at 8pm, the tour of the Asian Lantern Festival lights will commence!

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences including concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events. The Cleveland Pops has been entertaining, enriching and educating Northeast Ohioans for over two decades, bringing to life the most popular music of stage, film and television.





