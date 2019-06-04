Cleveland Play House Announces Generous Gifts Awarded At Annual Benefit

Cleveland Play House (CPH) capped its 103rd season serving the people of Northeast Ohio with its annual benefit, COPACABANA: A Sizzling Summer Night, on June 1, 2019, in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square.

CPH Board Chair Janice E. Focke announced today that the gala raised nearly $600,000 to support CPH's artistic and theatre education programs. Focke states, "We are grateful for the generous support of so many individuals and organizations that made COPACABANA such a resounding success, in particular Honorees Luci Schey Spring and The Ralph and Lucille Schey Foundation; our Committee Co-Chairs Nancy Hancock Griffith and Stacy L. Bauer; and our Presenting Sponsor, KeyBank."

The evening included a special announcement from 2019 Centennial Star Honoree Luci Schey Spring that she and The Ralph and Lucille Schey Foundation have pledged $1 Million to the CPH Endowment. $250,000 of that amount has been designated to the Susan E. Watson Fund in support of the CPH Apprentice Program, where it will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Walter and Jean Kalberer. With these gifts, CPH has now exceeded the $12 million goal for Spotlight on Excellence, an endowment and capacity building campaign dedicated to the future of America's first regional theatre. CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore stated, "We are grateful to the many generous donors to Spotlight on Excellence who share our passion for creating a better community through theatre."

CPH's annual benefit is a three-time winner of Currents Magazine's Black Tie Award. Christopher Kascsak, Design Studio Cleveland LLC served as Event Designer for COPACABANA. The next annual benefit for the artistic and educational programs of Cleveland Play House will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square.

For more information about development and sponsorship opportunities at CPH, please contact CPH Director of Development Beverly Gans at 216-400-7030, or via email: bgans@clevelandplayhouse.com.





