Cleveland Orchestra to Play in Sarasota Concert Association's 2021 Great Performers Series

Although the Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) had to cancel this year's Great Performers Series, plans are moving forward for 2021. One of the biggest draws for next year's series is the Cleveland Orchestra, reports Sarasota Magazine.

The Cleveland Orchestra's music director Franz Welser-Möst marks his 19th year in that position with the group. The New York Times has declared Cleveland under Welser-Möst's direction to be the "best American orchestra" for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color and chamber-like musical cohesion. Piano sensation Yuja Wang will perform with the orchestra, on January 24.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the SCA's website HERE.





