Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.



"Sarah and I are both teachers and have watched the development of young minds throughout our professional lives. There is nothing more important than supporting students who are working hard and show potential for special achievement. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra combines our love of music and our admiration of professional musicians who teach the discipline required to achieve excellence. We are delighted to support the Youth Orchestra that gives so much to Cleveland and beyond," Geoffrey Gund said.



The Geoffrey and Sarah Gund Endowment for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra will provide significant financial support for a large portion of COYO's annual operating expenses. The rest of COYO's expenses are covered by membership fees, ticket sales, and support from individuals and organizations to the Orchestra's Annual Fund.



Geoffrey Gund developed a love of music while growing up in Cleveland, where he also served as a trustee of the George Gund Foundation for more than 40 years. Geoffrey and Sarah Gund call The Cleveland Orchestra, "A jewel in the city of Cleveland."

"We are grateful for Geoffrey and Sarah Gund's generosity and commitment of support for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, which provides an unparalleled educational experience for these young musicians. They not only receive top-notch training from Cleveland Orchestra musicians, they learn the art of collaboration, self-discipline, time management, and perseverance - skills that are critical for success in school, work, and life," said Joan Katz Napoli, Vice President of Education and Community Programs for The Cleveland Orchestra.



"This extraordinary gift to the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra speaks to the incredible talent and dedication of these remarkable young musicians. Thanks to the generosity of Geoffrey and Sarah Gund, The Cleveland Orchestra's vision of offering world-class instruction to middle and high school-aged musicians across Northeast Ohio will be preserved for years to come," said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President and CEO.



COYO's 2022-23 season begins on November 20, launching its 37th concert season and the first under music director Daniel Reith, who in addition to his youth orchestra role, is the assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra.