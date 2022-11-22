Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

COYO's 2022-23 season begins on November 20, launching its 37th concert season and the first under music director Daniel Reith.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.

"Sarah and I are both teachers and have watched the development of young minds throughout our professional lives. There is nothing more important than supporting students who are working hard and show potential for special achievement. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra combines our love of music and our admiration of professional musicians who teach the discipline required to achieve excellence. We are delighted to support the Youth Orchestra that gives so much to Cleveland and beyond," Geoffrey Gund said.

The Geoffrey and Sarah Gund Endowment for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra will provide significant financial support for a large portion of COYO's annual operating expenses. The rest of COYO's expenses are covered by membership fees, ticket sales, and support from individuals and organizations to the Orchestra's Annual Fund.

Geoffrey Gund developed a love of music while growing up in Cleveland, where he also served as a trustee of the George Gund Foundation for more than 40 years. Geoffrey and Sarah Gund call The Cleveland Orchestra, "A jewel in the city of Cleveland."

"We are grateful for Geoffrey and Sarah Gund's generosity and commitment of support for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, which provides an unparalleled educational experience for these young musicians. They not only receive top-notch training from Cleveland Orchestra musicians, they learn the art of collaboration, self-discipline, time management, and perseverance - skills that are critical for success in school, work, and life," said Joan Katz Napoli, Vice President of Education and Community Programs for The Cleveland Orchestra.

"This extraordinary gift to the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra speaks to the incredible talent and dedication of these remarkable young musicians. Thanks to the generosity of Geoffrey and Sarah Gund, The Cleveland Orchestra's vision of offering world-class instruction to middle and high school-aged musicians across Northeast Ohio will be preserved for years to come," said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President and CEO.

COYO's 2022-23 season begins on November 20, launching its 37th concert season and the first under music director Daniel Reith, who in addition to his youth orchestra role, is the assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra.



HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square Photo
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Cleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fell Photo
Cleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced the 12 scholars named to its 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship (FMFF), a one-of-a-kind program nurturing the academic careers of young Black and Latinx professionals and a cornerstone in CIM's wide-ranging commitment to changing the face of classical music.  

More Hot Stories For You


HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse SquareHAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
November 21, 2022

A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  
Cleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty FellowshipCleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship
November 15, 2022

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced the 12 scholars named to its 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship (FMFF), a one-of-a-kind program nurturing the academic careers of young Black and Latinx professionals and a cornerstone in CIM's wide-ranging commitment to changing the face of classical music.  
Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022
November 11, 2022

Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2022, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work.
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Details Of THE AMERICAN DREAM FestivalThe Cleveland Orchestra Announces Details Of THE AMERICAN DREAM Festival
November 10, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the title, vision, and programming updates surrounding its inaugural Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream, which takes place May 13 to 20, 2023 at Severance Music Center.
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents HOW THE CIRCUS STOLE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season
November 9, 2022

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents How the Circus Stole Christmas: A Circus Holiday Extravaganza! in time for the holidays. This World Premiere production is onstage from December 1 through December 10, 2022, at CPT’s historic Gordon Square Theatre.