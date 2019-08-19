Clague Playhouse Presents AN EVENING WITH MARY ANN WINKOWSKI, GHOST WHISPERER

Aug. 19, 2019  

Clague Playhouse presents "An Evening with Mary Ann Winkowski, Ghost Whisperer" on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Mary Ann Winkowski was born in Cleveland, Ohio and has been communicating with earthbound spirits for most of her life. Her earliest memories include talking to spirits of the deceased as if they were living people and helping these entities cross over into the White Light.

Mary Ann shows the human side of the paranormal -- stories about ghosts told from the perspectives of the ghosts themselves - and teaches us how we can coexist peaceably with the spirits that surround us.

The presentation will be followed by a reception with light refreshments during which she will have items available for sale. Reserved seat tickets are $20 and may be purchased in person or by phone, 440-331-0403, during Box Office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or online at www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.Proceeds will be used toward replacing our stage curtains.



