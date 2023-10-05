CelloBello Presents Documentary Premiere NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: CLEVELAND QUARTET'S 1990 SOVIET TOUR

Get ready for an evening of music, history, and live performances as CelloBello, the world's leading educational website for cellists, presents an exclusive event on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Music Center. This one-of-a-kind evening will shine a spotlight on the iconic Cleveland Quartet in a never-before-seen documentary, "Notes From Behind the Iron Curtain: Cleveland Quartet's 1990 Soviet Tour." Following the screening, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with Cleveland Quartet members featured in the film, Violinists Don Weilerstein, Peter Salaff, violist James Dunham and cellist Paul Katz. They will share their experiences and challenges, with some spectacular anecdotes, both poignant and humorous. The event will also feature live performances by The Weilerstein Trio with Donald, Vivian and Alisa Weilerstein and a cello ensemble featuring amazing cellists of The Cleveland Orchestra: Mark Kosower, Richard Weiss, Charles Bernard, and Bryan Dumm. CelloBello is using the occasion of this event to announce a significant upcoming expansion devoted to chamber music. Members of the Cleveland Quartet, Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra cellists are all donating their services in support of this fundraising event.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Proceeds of the event will support CelloBello, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering excellence in cello performance and education. It is free and accessible to everyone, and provides world-class lessons, masterclasses, interviews and interactive livestreamed chats with renowned artist-teachers from the solo, chamber music, orchestral and teaching professions.

A highlight of the evening will be the premiere screening of "Notes from Behind the Iron Curtain," a documentary that offers an unprecedented look into the remarkable journey of the Cleveland Quartet during their historic 1990 Soviet Tour. This exclusive documentary will uncover never-before-seen footage and provide audiences with a deep and intimate understanding of the quartet's musical and cultural impact during the Cold War era.

The quartet's groundbreaking interpretations of classical repertoire earned them Grammy Awards, countless accolades, and a devoted global following. The Cleveland Quartet performed more than 2,500 concerts in major venues in dozens of countries around the globe.

The impact of the Cleveland Quartet is so profound and currently relevant that Sony Music Masterworks will release Cleveland Quartet, The Complete RCA Album Collection, a 23-CD Box set, on December 1, 2023. This box set includes the iconic recording of the Schubert Quintet with Yo-Yo Ma. CelloBello is also hosting an auction for one signed copy of this box set.

Adding to the musical excellence of the evening will be a performance by The Weilerstein Trio, consisting of pianist Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, her husband, violinist Donald Weilerstein, a founding member of the renowned Cleveland Quartet and their daughter, renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein, a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and a MacArthur Fellowship, and the first cellist to be added to Decca's artist roster in more than 30 years. The trio first performed together publicly at the Round Top Festival in Texas when Alisa was only six years old. Highlights of the trio's previous performances include concerts at Lincoln Center in New York City and at prominent venues in Cleveland, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, St. Paul, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston.

In addition to The Weilerstein Trio, the evening will include a special performance by a cello ensemble made up of cellists of The Cleveland Orchestra: Mark Kosower, Principal; Richard Weiss, First Assistant Principal; Charles Bernard, Assistant Principal; and Bryan Dumm, showcasing the exceptional musical talent that thrives within the heart of Cleveland's vibrant arts scene.

This event promises to be an unforgettable evening for music enthusiasts and history buffs seeking a unique cultural experience. It is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring impact of the Cleveland Quartet and their pivotal role in promoting cultural exchange during challenging times and the impact that classical music and musicians in Cleveland have made on the world.

Tickets for this event will be available for purchase through the Severance Music Center Box Office and proceeds will benefit CelloBello's mission to support its accessible online music education resources. With 93,000 unique users globally on its site in 2022, CelloBello.org is the leading source of cello-specific information in the world.

Don't miss out on this historic evening of music and remembrance. Join us on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Music Center for an event that will leave a lasting impression. For more information, visit cellobello.org, or for VIP Experience tickets and sponsorship opportunities, click here, or send email to events@cellobello.org.