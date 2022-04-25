Casting Announcement For The Washington Ballet's GISELLE

The Washington Ballet announces casting for this week's performances of Giselle, April 28-May 1 at The Warner Theatre. Several company members will make role debuts, including Ashley Murphy-Wilson in the title role, Gian Carlo Perez, Masanori Takiguchi and Andile Ndlovu as Albrecht, Oscar Sanchez and Daniel Roberge as Hilarion. Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonballet.org/giselle.

The Washington Ballet's Giselle runs April 28 - May 1, 2022 at The Warner Theatre.

* Denotes role debut

Casting is current as of April 25.

Company biographies are available at www.washingtonballet.org/artists/#company.

Thursday, April 28 at 7:00PM

Giselle: Eun Won Lee

Albrecht: Gian Carlo Perez*

Hilarion: Oscar Sanchez*

Peasant Pas Lady: Tamako Miyazaki

Peasant Pas Man: Rench Soriano*

Myrtha: Adelaide Clauss*

Moyna: Samara Rittinger*

Zulma: Brittany Stone*

Friday, April 29 at 7:00PM

Giselle: Maki Onuki

Albrecht: Masanori Takiguchi*

Hilarion: Tamás Krizsa

Peasant Pas Lady: Stephanie Sorota*

Peasant Pas Man: Ariel Martinez*

Myrtha: Brittany Stone*

Moyna: Victoria Arrea

Zulma: Stephanie Sorota

Saturday, April 30 at 2:00PM

Giselle: Ashley Murphy-Wilson*

Albrecht: Gian Carlo Perez

Hilarion: Oscar Sanchez

Peasant Pas Lady: Tamako Miyazaki

Peasant Pas Man: Rench Soriano

Myrtha: Audrey Malek*

Moyna: Adelaide Clauss

Zulma: Sarah Steele*

Saturday, April 30 at 7:00PM

Giselle: Ayano Kimura

Albrecht: Andile Ndlovu*

Hilarion: Ariel Martinez*

Peasant Pas Lady: Nicole Graniero

Peasant Pas Man: Lope Lim*

Myrtha: Adelaide Clauss

Moyna: Samara Rittinger

Zulma: Brittany Stone

Sunday, May 1 at 1:00PM

Giselle: Katherine Barkman* (company role debut)

Albrecht: Masanori Takiguchi

Hilarion: Daniel Roberge*

Peasant Pas Lady: Stephanie Sorota

Peasant Pas Man: Javier Morera*

Myrtha: Brittany Stone

Moyna: Victoria Arrea

Zulma: Stephanie Sorota

Sunday, May 1 at 5:30PM

Giselle: Ayano Kimura

Albrecht: Andile Ndlovu

Hilarion: Ariel Martinez

Peasant Pas Lady: Alexa Torres*

Peasant Pas Man: Gilles Delellio*

Myrtha: Audrey Malek

Moyna: Adelaide Clauss

Zulma: Sarah Steele

TICKETING INFORMATION

Ticketing: Tickets range from $56 - $127 and are available for purchase at

https://www.washingtonballet.org/events/giselle/

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Choreography by Jules Perrot and Jean Coralli

Additional staging and choreography by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee

Music by Adolphe Adam

Washington Ballet Orchestra conducted by Charles Barker

Sets and costumes are courtesy of Theatrical Rentals, LLC

Scenery and costumes by Galina Solovyeva

Set and props by Simon Pastukh