Casting Announcement For The Washington Ballet's GISELLE
The Washington Ballet’s Giselle runs April 28 - May 1, 2022 at The Warner Theatre.
The Washington Ballet announces casting for this week's performances of Giselle, April 28-May 1 at The Warner Theatre. Several company members will make role debuts, including Ashley Murphy-Wilson in the title role, Gian Carlo Perez, Masanori Takiguchi and Andile Ndlovu as Albrecht, Oscar Sanchez and Daniel Roberge as Hilarion. Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonballet.org/giselle.
* Denotes role debut
Casting is current as of April 25.
Company biographies are available at www.washingtonballet.org/artists/#company.
Thursday, April 28 at 7:00PM
Giselle: Eun Won Lee
Albrecht: Gian Carlo Perez*
Hilarion: Oscar Sanchez*
Peasant Pas Lady: Tamako Miyazaki
Peasant Pas Man: Rench Soriano*
Myrtha: Adelaide Clauss*
Moyna: Samara Rittinger*
Zulma: Brittany Stone*
Friday, April 29 at 7:00PM
Giselle: Maki Onuki
Albrecht: Masanori Takiguchi*
Hilarion: Tamás Krizsa
Peasant Pas Lady: Stephanie Sorota*
Peasant Pas Man: Ariel Martinez*
Myrtha: Brittany Stone*
Moyna: Victoria Arrea
Zulma: Stephanie Sorota
Saturday, April 30 at 2:00PM
Giselle: Ashley Murphy-Wilson*
Albrecht: Gian Carlo Perez
Hilarion: Oscar Sanchez
Peasant Pas Lady: Tamako Miyazaki
Peasant Pas Man: Rench Soriano
Myrtha: Audrey Malek*
Moyna: Adelaide Clauss
Zulma: Sarah Steele*
Saturday, April 30 at 7:00PM
Giselle: Ayano Kimura
Albrecht: Andile Ndlovu*
Hilarion: Ariel Martinez*
Peasant Pas Lady: Nicole Graniero
Peasant Pas Man: Lope Lim*
Myrtha: Adelaide Clauss
Moyna: Samara Rittinger
Zulma: Brittany Stone
Sunday, May 1 at 1:00PM
Giselle: Katherine Barkman* (company role debut)
Albrecht: Masanori Takiguchi
Hilarion: Daniel Roberge*
Peasant Pas Lady: Stephanie Sorota
Peasant Pas Man: Javier Morera*
Myrtha: Brittany Stone
Moyna: Victoria Arrea
Zulma: Stephanie Sorota
Sunday, May 1 at 5:30PM
Giselle: Ayano Kimura
Albrecht: Andile Ndlovu
Hilarion: Ariel Martinez
Peasant Pas Lady: Alexa Torres*
Peasant Pas Man: Gilles Delellio*
Myrtha: Audrey Malek
Moyna: Adelaide Clauss
Zulma: Sarah Steele
TICKETING INFORMATION
Ticketing: Tickets range from $56 - $127 and are available for purchase at
https://www.washingtonballet.org/events/giselle/
PRODUCTION CREDITS
Choreography by Jules Perrot and Jean Coralli
Additional staging and choreography by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee
Music by Adolphe Adam
Washington Ballet Orchestra conducted by Charles Barker
Sets and costumes are courtesy of Theatrical Rentals, LLC
Scenery and costumes by Galina Solovyeva
Set and props by Simon Pastukh