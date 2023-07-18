Canton Ballet Announces New Executive Director

The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees has named Joy Raub as the new Executive Director of the Canton Ballet.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joy as our new Executive Director,” states Ryan McMichael, President of the Canton Ballet's Board of Trustees. “She brings passion, business acumen, experience, and enthusiasm to our organization. I am confident that the legacy of the Canton Ballet will continue to thrive and grow under Joy's leadership.”

When Raub assumes the role on July 31, she will oversee the day-to-day operations and development for one of the premier arts organizations in Northeast Ohio and an internationally-known pre-professional ballet school.

“Canton Ballet has been a gem in this community for almost six decades,” Ms. Raub explains. “As an alumna, I am deeply invested in its legacy and honored to carry it forward during this next season.

“We will continue to provide audiences and students in this area with unmatched opportunities to experience excellence in the art of classical ballet and other forms of dance.”

Ms. Raub joins Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Canton Ballet's Artistic Director, in leading the organization. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, and was recently named Artistic Director on January 1, 2023.

Ms. Raub holds a Master of Business Administration degree. Most recently, she served as the Director of Prevention Education and Programming at Walsh University, where she led a federal grant project, including its marketing and communications strategies. Her background also includes leading successful fundraising initiatives and successfully obtaining many grants.