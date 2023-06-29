Cain Park To Welcome Multi-Platinum Artist Mat Kearney's The Acoustic Trio Tour To The Evans Amphitheater On July 18

Cain Park will welcome multi-platinum artist Mat Kearney and The Acoustic Trio Tour to the Evans Amphitheater on July 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an unforgettable night of music. Tickets may be purchased through the Cain Park Box Office, (216) 371-3000, or online.

Kearney, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Oregon native, has garnered immense acclaim throughout his career for his unique style and heartfelt songwriting. Over his career, Kearney has released five studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed more than 2.5 BILLION global streams.

With The Acoustic Trio Tour, Kearney pares back production to expose the soul of his captivating songs. His heartfelt lyrics and captivating stage are a perfect match for Cain Park's intimate setting.

Limited VIP Tickets are available for Kearney's performance at Cain Park and include early entry to the venue, a 2-3 song acoustic performance prior to the show, a Q&A session, a group photo, and an exclusive signed printed poster.

Kearney will be joined by chart-topping singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Scibilia's breakout single, “How Bad We Need Each Other,” was released in 2012. He has racked up more than 125 million streams across platforms, scored the most Shazamed moment of the 2015 Super Bowl with his stripped-down take on “This Land Is Your Land,” and seen his music featured in film and television soundtracks, including a recent Water.org PSA narrated by Matt Damon.