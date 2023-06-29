Cain Park To Welcome Multi-Platinum Artist Mat Kearney's The Acoustic Trio Tour To The Evans Amphitheater On July 18

Cain Park will welcome multi-platinum artist Mat Kearney and The Acoustic Trio Tour to the Evans Amphitheater on July 18, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Cain Park will welcome multi-platinum artist Mat Kearney and The Acoustic Trio Tour to the Evans Amphitheater on July 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an unforgettable night of music. Tickets may be purchased through the Cain Park Box Office, (216) 371-3000, or online.

 

Kearney, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Oregon native, has garnered immense acclaim throughout his career for his unique style and heartfelt songwriting. Over his career, Kearney has released five studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed more than 2.5 BILLION global streams.

With The Acoustic Trio Tour, Kearney pares back production to expose the soul of his captivating songs. His heartfelt lyrics and captivating stage are a perfect match for Cain Park's intimate setting.

 

Limited VIP Tickets are available for Kearney's performance at Cain Park and include early entry to the venue, a 2-3 song acoustic performance prior to the show, a Q&A session, a group photo, and an exclusive signed printed poster.

 

Kearney will be joined by chart-topping singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Scibilia's breakout single, “How Bad We Need Each Other,” was released in 2012. He has racked up more than 125 million streams across platforms, scored the most Shazamed moment of the 2015 Super Bowl with his stripped-down take on “This Land Is Your Land,” and seen his music featured in film and television soundtracks, including a recent Water.org PSA narrated by Matt Damon.




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photograph Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Presents BECK CENTER: AN HISTORIC BRIDGE Featuring The Photographic Work Of Jason Edleman

Beck Center for the Arts  introduces the artistic work of local photographer, Jason Edleman. Edleman celebrates Beck Center's 90th Anniversary by capturing various spaces that are not accessible to the public, which include but are not limited to backstage, costume, and prop storage, the catwalk, and inside staff meetings. In other words, he showcases spaces that always live “behind the curtain.” His artwork fuses Beck Center and local sights in Northeast Ohio.

2
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END is Coming to Cleveland Play House This Summer Photo
ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END is Coming to Cleveland Play House This Summer

Cleveland Play House will present the Suburban Outlaw production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, a quick-witted, uplifting story recounting the life of America columnist and humorist, Erma Bombeck.

3
THE ENCOUNTER: AKRON Announced At Rubber City Theatre, August 10-12 Photo
THE ENCOUNTER: AKRON Announced At Rubber City Theatre, August 10-12

Rubber City Theatre (RCT) announces performances of The Encounter: Akron, a live physical theater work by Kimberly Bartosik/daela (Brooklyn, NY) featuring a cast of professional, pre-professional, and non-professional performers from Northeast Ohio. The Encounter: Akron is developed in partnership with RCT, the National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron), and CDS Creative Productions. The Encounter: Akron performances take place August 10-12.

4
The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Detail Of 54th International Tour To Austria and Israel Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Detail Of 54th International Tour To Austria and Israel

In October 2023, The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst embark on their 21st international tour together, with five performances in Austria and Israel: Vienna, Linz, Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, visiting Israel for the first time. In addition to this being The Cleveland Orchestra's Israel debut, The Cleveland Orchestra will be the first American orchestra to visit Israel since 2018.

