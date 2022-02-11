Cain Park Celebrates The Power Of Music with SCHOOL OF ROCK and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

The City of Cleveland Heights and Cain Park is proud to announce the regional premier of SCHOOL OF ROCK (June 9-26, 2022) and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM (August 4-14, 2022) to be produced in the Alma Theater. Cain Park Theater Artistic Director Joanna May Cullinan directs both. Musical direction for SCHOOL OF ROCK by Bradley Wyner, choreography by Imani Jackson. Musical direction for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM by Jordan Cooper, choreography by Monica Olejko.

Based on the Paramount movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out? The Tony-nominated smash hit includes all of the original songs from the movie plus new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Julian Fellowes.

The production will feature local actor Douglas F. Bailey in the role of Dewey Finn. Bailey previously appeared at Cain Park in Godspell, Rock of Ages, and Memphis (2018 Cleveland Critics Circle winner, Best Actor in a Musical). SCHOOL OF ROCK is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments" and a "funny, affectionate and revealing tribute," SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM is an intimate portrait of the famed composer in his own words and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of the father of the modern musical, who we lost just last year at the age of 91. Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two-dozen songs hang from a framework of in-depth video interviews, delving into Sondheim's personal life and artistic process.

Equity and Non-Equity Auditions for both musicals will take place March 3-5, 2022 in the Cleveland Heights Community Center with details to follow in a separate release. Callbacks will be on March 6.

Cain Park is a municipally owned and operated summer performing arts park, and one of the nation's oldest landmark outdoors. Cain Park is located on Superior Road between Lee and South Taylor roads in Cleveland Heights.