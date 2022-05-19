CPT Cancels Remaining Performances of CANDLELIGHT HYPOTHESIS WORKSHOP

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT). Due to the intimate nature of Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop, and for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff, we have decided to cancel all remaining performances of the event due to Covid-19 concerns. Ticketholders may receive refunds or exchanges by contacting the Box Office at 216.631.2727, Ext. 501.

"This project has had a long journey and I am so proud of this production and the impact it has had on so many even in this short run. And... the journey is not yet done-stay tuned!" -Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan

Please note that the 9th annual Station Hope is scheduled to go on as planned Saturday, May 28th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, the location of Cleveland's first authenticated Underground Railroad site located at 2600 Church Avenue. Patrons are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Unlike anything you've ever seen, this immersive performance empowers "the guests" (audience members) to curate their own experience. Inside the part museum, part haunted house, part workshop, guests witness scenes, monologues, dance, and music in this bold, multilayered performance. This sensory-rich "exhibition" weaves together threads of a mythical world where origami may come to life, moths can journey to a star, and the candle flame may be a doorway to a magical realm.

This performance was created through a collaborative process engaging the full cast and design team.



Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop was previously scheduled to run from May 11 - May 21, 2022, in CPT's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District. Patrons were notified of the cancellation starting with the Saturday, May 15th performance.