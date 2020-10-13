CPH's Next Installment Of Theatre Thursday EXPLORES VOTING RIGHTS IN AMERICA

Cleveland Play House continues its virtual 105th Season with the second installment of the monthly series, Theatre Thursday: Ohio Votes! on October 15th at 7:00 pm.

Cleveland Play House continues its virtual 105th Season with the second installment of the monthly series, Theatre Thursday: Ohio Votes! on October 15th at 7:00 pm.

Hosted by Artistic Director Laura Kepley and Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers, the October edition includes performances of plays as well as conversations with expert panelists exploring America's complicated history with voting. Tickets to Theatre Thursday are Pay What You Can starting at $5, and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

KeyBank is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2020-21 Theatre Season at Cleveland Play House.

The right to vote is at the core of our democracy. And yet, it has a long and complicated history in the United States. Interweaving performance featuring leading historical figures and activists with conversation and insights from local politicians and community leaders, this not-to-be-missed event will explore voting rights in the past, present, and future.

The evening includes three performances from: The Agitators by Mat Smart, Thurgood by George Stevens, Jr., and a short play When Statues Fall by Loy A. Webb. The performance pieces take us on a journey through the history of voting rights in America beginning in the 19th Century, moving into the mid-20th Century, and ending in 2020.

Artistic Director Laura Kepley states, "The scenes and short play in October's Theatre Thursday do what theatre does best by exploring the most pressing issues of the day in a way that is provocative, entertaining, and dramatic. Two of the scenes take place in the past, but the arguments, struggles and pressures feel very of the moment as the characters grapple with the ways to move forward. And in our final short play, When Statues Fall, we have the rare opportunity to witness the current moment as it is happening-this exciting new play by Loy A. Webb was written mere weeks before this Theatre Thursday event. This play is the Cleveland Play House directing debut of Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers."

Stori Ayers shares, "Voting is at the center of our democracy, yet it has such a long and complicated history." Ayers continues, "The performances and conversation in October will examine that history and ask a very important question: How do you get someone who doesn't believe they matter to believe that their vote does?"

Ayers makes her CPH directorial debut with When Statues Fall. Ayers shares, "I'm looking forward to directing Loy A. Webb's piece. She's a smart and talented writer who is exploring the collective power behind voting. The characters are interesting, their relationship is engaging, the play itself is funny and moving."

The panel of experts include: Jen Miller, Executive Director of League of Women Voters - OHIO; Anthony W. Perlatti, Director of Cuyahoga County Board of Elections; Loy A. Webb, playwright, attorney, and theatre journalist; and special guest Peter Lawson Jones, attorney, business consultant, professional actor and playwright, and former Cuyahoga County Commissioner.

THE PERFORMANCES



A scene from THE AGITATORS

Written by Mat Smart

Directed by Logan Vaughn

Featuring Madeline Lambert as "Susan B. Anthony" & Cedric Mays as "Frederick Douglass"

The Agitators tells the compelling and complex story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. First meeting in Rochester in 1849, the two struck up a friendship and went on to be allies and adversaries for the next 45 years. The scene focuses on their differing opinions on the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote.

An excerpt from THURGOOD

Written by George Stevens, Jr.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

Featuring Wendell B. Franklin as "Thurgood Marshall"

Thurgood is a tour-de-force solo show about "Mr. Civil Rights," Thurgood Marshall. Armed with the US Constitution, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall devoted his life to championing justice and equality for all people, including the right to vote. In the play, Marshall takes us on his transformative journey from his early days as a young lawyer upending the landmark "separate but equal" decision to his time serving on the highest court in the nation.

WHEN STATUES FALL

Written by Loy A. Webb

Directed by Stori Ayers, CPH Artistic Directing Fellow

Featuring Jillian Macklin as "Ray" and Marcus Callender as "EK"

a short play commissioned by Cleveland Play House

Set on the day after the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision, When Statues Fall has us join life-long social and racial justice activist Ray on her live Instagram as she interviews her best friend, EK, a man who has never voted. A necessary, humorous, and honest conversation unfolds as these two friends unpack a recent experience at a protest and look to the future.

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Events take place on the third Thursday of each month through April 2021.

Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You