CINDERELLA Dance Production Announced At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts is elated to present the upcoming 2020 Dance Production, Cinderella. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, this ballet follows the traditional Brothers Grimm storyline with a few exciting twists. Cinderella features a compilation of music and a special excerpt from Giselle, performed by the Dance Workshop with choreography by Marius Petipa and music by Adolphe Adam.

With over 80 Beck Center dance students up to age 18, Cinderella showcases the best of Northeast Ohio's young talent. This fairytale classic is a unique, family-friendly experience for all ages.

Beck Center proudly offers two sensory friendly performances on Friday March 27 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11:00 a.m. This performance will offer sound-limiting headphones, squeeze toys, and art activities, to accommodate all audience members. To reserve tickets for this special sensory friendly performance of Cinderella, please contact Ed Gallagher, Director of Education, at egallagher@beckcenter.org.



This limited engagement of Cinderella runs March 27 to March 29, 2020 in the Mackey Theater. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $10 to $12 each. Student discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now. Please call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540 x10.





