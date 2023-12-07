CIM Reveals 2024 Spring Concert Season

CIM has revealed a new slate of events for its 2024 calendar. On Thursday, the last day of classes, CIM released its concert calendar for spring 2024, an alluring list packed with diverse and repertoire performed by a lineup of student, faculty, and guests.

Among the highlights for the semester are conductors Leonard Slatkin, JoAnn Falletta, Kazem Abdullah, and Sarah Hicks with the CIM Orchestra, often at Severance Music Center, home of The Cleveland Orchestra.

Listeners also can look forward to a production of Strauss' Die Fledermaus and an off-site production of Tom Cipullo's Glory Denied by CIM Opera Theater; a concert celebrating Black History Month; a series of chamber music spotlights; a CIM New Music Ensemble program featuring the work of composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez; and Handel's Messiah with the CWRU Baroque Orchestra.

“Looking over our concert schedule, it's impossible not to feel a tremendous sense of anticipation,” said Scott Harrison, CIM's Executive Vice President & Provost.

“CIM exists to propel the future of classical music, and that is exactly what this spring season embodies: dynamic, diverse music produced by some of the finest talent in the world.”

While a few events, notably operas, require paid admission, most are free and open to the public. Most events also are livestreamed, also for free. Complete listings are below. To see the full calendar of events and to reserve tickets, visit cim.edu/events.

Note: Conductor Carlos Kalmar remains on leave from CIM.

Highlights of the 2024 spring season include:

The CIM Orchestra presents a stunning array of music over four concerts with guest conductors Leonard Slatkin, JoAnn Falletta, Sarah Hicks, and Kazem Abdullah. Programs feature works by Stravinsky, Mussorgsky, Mozart, and Dvořák; pianist Sergei Babayan concludes the orchestral season with Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 at Severance Music Center. Two current CIM students, Rebekah Hou and Jazmin Pascual, appear as soloists.

CIM Opera Theater presents Tom Cipullo's masterpiece Glory Denied, in a new production directed by Kathryn Frady and conducted by Kamna Gupta. Performances take place in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Strauss' Die Fledermaus, in a production directed by Interim Artistic Director JJ Hudson and conducted by Music Director Harry Davidson; new “micro operas” penned by student composers; and its annual Spring Scenes program.

The CIM New Music Ensemble features the work of visiting artist Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez, composer at the Eastman School of Music.

CIM visiting faculty Todd Phillips of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra leads a conductor-less string orchestra program April 12.

Perspectives series recitals with the Dalí Quartet, performing works by Latin American composers; Wild Up performing works of Julius Eastman; and CIM alums Titus Underwood (BM '08, Mack/Rathbun/Rosenwein) & Artina McCain (MM '06, Brown).

Insiders series recitals featuring percussionist She-e Wu, pianist Daniel Shapiro, cellist Richard Weiss, violinist Philip Setzer (fresh off his critically acclaimed final concerts with the Emerson Quartet), and vocalist Jonathon Turner, presenting a program of Gospel favorites.

The CWRU Baroque Orchestra, which includes CIM students through the Joint Music Program, performs Handel's Messiah April 8 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center, in a performance led by Julie Andrijeski.

A glimpse even further into the future of classical music with solo, chamber, and ensemble performances by the young musicians in the Academy at CIM, most notably the Preparatory Showcase Recital on May 14.