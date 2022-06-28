CHRISTKINDL MARKT Returns In 2022 ToÂ The Canton Museum Of Art And Cultural Center For The Arts

Canton Fine Arts Associates, an affiliate of the Canton Museum of Art, has announced the return of Christkindl Markt, the premier juried fine arts and crafts show - and a holiday tradition for Canton, Stark County, and the region.

Christkindl Markt will be held Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, 10am to 6pm, at the Canton Museum of Art and Cultural Center for the Arts. Admission to the Markt is $8.00 with ages 12 and younger admitted free. Parking will also be free, thanks to the generosity of the Waikem Auto Group.



Marking its 49th year of supporting the Canton Museum of Art, Christkindl Markt will feature many fabulous artisans with talents ranging from jewelry, ceramics, pottery, photography, glass, metal, fibers/wearables, holiday items and much more. Other offerings will include The Sweet Shoppe with homemade candy, various raffles, and door prizes supported by local and regional businesses.



Exhibitor Artist applications are still available by accessing the Christkindl Markt link at

https://christkindlmarkt.submittable.com/submit. The application deadline is currently August 31, 2022.



A popular event for nearly five decades, Christkindl Markt is pleased to be back once again in time for holiday shopping featuring artisans that are both familiar and new. Canton Museum of Art Executive Director & CEO Max Barton said, "We are thrilled to get Christkindl back in its rightful place for the holidays, after two years of COVID postponements. This event is a centerpiece for the Museum featuring unique artists, both local and from around the country, and always brings visitors to our city from around the Northeast Ohio region. It truly is one of our tourism landmarks for the holiday season."



Visit www.facebook.com/ChristkindlMarktCantonOhio to learn more about the event in the coming months.