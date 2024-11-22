BorderLight Theatre Festival Opens 2025 Call for Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BorderLight Theatre Festival has announced the return of its Fringe Festival, taking place July 16-19, 2025, at Playhouse Square, the largest performing arts center in the country outside New York City. Known for its innovative programming and commitment to inclusion, BorderLight invites local, national, and International Artists to apply for this dynamic celebration of live performance. Applications are open now through January 31, 2025.

The BorderLight Fringe Festival offers a platform for performances across a variety of genres, including theater, dance, circus arts, immersive experiences, spoken word, puppetry, street theater, and stand-up comedy. Half of the festival’s programming slots are reserved for artists from Northeast Ohio, reinforcing BorderLight’s dedication to uplifting the region’s creative community while bringing global talent to Cleveland.

“BorderLight Fringe Festival is where creative boundaries are pushed, talented voices are amplified, and unexpected stories take the stage,” said Dale Heinen, Executive & Artistic Director of BorderLight Theatre Festival. “It’s a space that brings bold ideas to life, offering audiences and artists alike a transformative experience.”

Participating artists benefit directly from their work, receiving 50% of their box office revenue, a testament to BorderLight’s commitment to supporting independent creators. Emerging and established artists from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, with a focus on celebrating diversity across age, race, ethnicity, gender identity, and more.

Since its debut in 2019, BorderLight has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting new fringe festivals worldwide, bringing daring performances and fresh perspectives to Cleveland audiences. The 2025 festival promises to build on this momentum, creating a vibrant, accessible space for connection and artistic exploration.

How to Apply:

Applications for the BorderLight Fringe Festival are open until January 31, 2025. Artists can learn more and apply at https://www.borderlightcle.org/artist-submissions/. High-resolution images and additional press materials are available here: Assets: BorderLight Fringe Festival 2025 Call for Artists

Comments