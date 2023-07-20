BorderLight Fringe Festival Announces Special Events And Volunteer Opportunities

The 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival, taking place August 3-5, 2023 in the Playhouse Square District, announces its three special events, which are free and open to the public: Opening Night Party, Silent Disco, and Closing Night Party + Fringe Festival Awards.

Those interested in attending BorderLight Fringe Festival special events are strongly encouraged to RSVP at the links below, as capacities at venues are limited.

OPENING NIGHT

Celebrate the kickoff of three days of creativity, imagination, and inclusivity at the BorderLight Fringe Festival Opening Night Party, taking place Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 9:00 pm to

11:30 pm at Cibreo Privato. Attendees can expect the unexpected as they are immersed in an unforgettable night of music, festivities, and surprises. Artists and other special guests will be on-hand to keep the party going throughout the evening – including an explosive, majorette-style performance by members of the CSU's Black Leading Arts Cultural Club and Blakk Jakk Dance Collective. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.

RSVPS are encouraged:

https://bit.ly/46FYBoJ.

Suggested $10 donation is appreciated:

https://www.borderlightcle.org/donate/

SILENT DISCO

Get ready to dance the night away at the BorderLight Silent Disco, on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on the US Bank Plaza in the Playhouse Square District. Attendees will wear wireless headphones and choose the music they want to vibe to throughout the event. Dance alongside other music lovers to hip-hop, electronic music, and everything in between. Audience members are encouraged to bring their glow and help us light up US Bank Plaza!

RSVPS are encouraged:

https://bit.ly/3POueqj.

CLOSING NIGHT PARTY + FRINGE FESTIVAL AWARDS

Celebrate living life on the fringe at the 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival one final time at its Closing Night Party + Fringe Festival Awards. Taking place on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am at the Hermit Club, attendees will be treated to a night of music and mingling prior to the much anticipated awards ceremony. Join fellow arts enthusiasts for this electrifying evening where top honors will be given out, including: Audience Choice, Spirit of the Fringe, The Hope Award (focused on shows in equity, resilience, and justice spotlight), and The Vivid Award for visual theatre. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.

RSVPs are encouraged:

https://bit.ly/43j9iuu.

Suggested $10 donation is appreciated:

https://www.borderlightcle.org/donate/

VOLUNTEER AT BORDERLIGHT FRINGE FESTIVAL

BorderLight Fringe Festival is seeking volunteers to work two or more shifts between Thursday, August 3, 2023 and Saturday, August 5, 2023. Volunteer positions at Fringe Festival venues and stages throughout the Playhouse Square District include greeters, ambassadors, ushers, and more.

Volunteers will be eligible to attend performances when a shift is over (pending seating availability), a volunteer t-shirt, water and snacks, and one entry per shift for the Fringe Festival volunteer raffle.

For full volunteer information, please visit BorderLightCLE.org/Volunteer.

The 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival will showcase more than 130 local and national acts across 15 stages in six venues. This year's diverse lineup includes theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, puppetry, spoken word, stand-up comedy, and more.

Single tickets are available for $12-$20, as bundles of 4-packs for $55, and 8-packs for $100. Between now and August 5th, tickets can be purchased online, by phone (216.356.6485) from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased in-person at most BorderLight Fringe Festival venues August 3rd-5th. Fringe Festival All-Access Passes are available online for $200. In addition to ticketed events, this year's programming includes 41 shows that are free and open to the public.

For full BorderLight Fringe Festival information, please visit BorderLightCLE.org.