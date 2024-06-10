Beck Center For The Arts to Present BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts will produce the locally produced premiere of Beautiful, The Carole King Musical. This production will delight patrons of all ages, with beloved music enjoyed over the decades.

Written by Douglas McGrath,words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, this music was by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Orchestrations, vocals, incidental music arrangements are by Steve Sidwell. Originally produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and Mike Bosner.

This hit musical about the life and career of legend Carole King runs in the Senney Theater on the Lakewood campus from July 12 to August 11, 2024. Additional performances Thursday, July 25, and August 1 and 8, 2024. Music direction is by Larry Goodpaster and choreography by Lauren Marousek. Cast includes Actor's Equity Association members Mikhail Roberts as Gerry Goffin and Chris Richards as Don Kirshner. Carole King is played by New York actress Elsie Carlisle.

Now in his 33rd season, Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director, and director of this musical production, Scott Spence said, “Like the hit phenom Jersey Boys, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical has become one of the premiere Bio-Musicals of the past 25 years. Unlike jukebox musicals which merely display a steady stream of an artist's greatest hits, productions like Beautiful are full realizations of the musician's life and how they became sensations...and all along the way we are treated to the hit parade of their creations. Carole King's personal story is as compelling as her music is incredible. Along with her husband/partner Gerry Goffin and their amiably competitive best friends, the audience has the privilege of witnessing the genesis of a veritable mountain of memorable music. It's a rollercoaster journey through the music of the 1960s and early 1970s that we love and cherish.

A Tony and Grammy Award Winner, this nostalgic, yet fresh musical tells the story of the early life and career of Carole King, using songs that she wrote, often together with Gerry Goffin, and other contemporary hit songs by Barry Mann ,Cynthia Weil, Phil Spector and others. BEAUTIFUL features a song list including such timeless hits as, "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and many more.

Tickets

Ticket prices are $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older), $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children 12 and under. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are at 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance.

Beautiful is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Recommended for ages 12 and older. Some adult language and situations.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Comments