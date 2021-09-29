Beck Center for the Arts Hires New Director of Development

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Megan DeFranco to the senior management team.

On Monday, September 27, 2021, Megan DeFranco, joined the director-level team. Megan has worked in the non-profit sector as the Director of Development for the YMCA of Greater Rochester, New York since 2008 and recently relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. She has extensive experience with comprehensive campaign fundraising, including annual, capital, and endowment. At the YMCA, she led a Young Women of Color Board Initiative and coordinated a community conversation about the book: "90 Feet Under, What Poverty Does to People." She is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and remains a volunteer for their Alumni Association. She participated in the Cleveland Leadership Center's Civic Leadership Institute spring class of 2021 and recently joined the Advisory Board of the Parker Hannifin Downtown YMCA.

Megan stated, "I am thrilled to join this community and the team at Beck Center for the Arts. I look forward to collaborating to ensure everyone can participate in our art experiences."

Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

