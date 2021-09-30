Beck Center Youth Theater Announces Original Script

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the first production of 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season.

The 73rd season starts with a modern, original parody of the cult classic sci-fi comedy Little Shop of Horrors, written and directed by Russell Stich. Little Tech Shop of Horrors: When Good Science Goes Bad runs October 21 to October 24, 2021, in the Senney Theater.

In this hilarious parody of Little Shop of Horrors, the students of The Mushkin Technical Academy deal with the same problems as any other students. The cafeteria food is awful, the popular kids "Rule the School," and now their favorite teacher has been let go! Things start to look up when they discover an unfinished android in one of the storage units and decide to enter it in an upcoming competition. Unfortunately, it seems they may never get a chance when cosmic events cause the android to act on its own and begin its conquest of the human race! Can our heroes save the day, or will this be their final exam?

Russel Stich says of this process, "The cast is having a great time with the script, which is a combination of comedy, sci-fi and just a touch of horror thrown in fun. Our cast has embraced the characters and are doing a fantastic job of giving them life. After just a few short rehearsals, these characters are already beginning to feel like fully developed people. As the author, it's exciting to see these talented young actors bring a bit of their own personalities to the characters you've created."

This production takes place live and in-person with a student matinee on Thursday, October 21 at 10:00 am EST, and performances open to the public with a 7:30 pm curtain on both Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, and a 3:00 pm matinee on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Also running at those at those curtain times is a live-streaming virtual option, for out of town friends and family of the cast and crew, and for younger siblings unable to yet be vaccinated against COVID-19. For additional information on this option please visit beckcenter.org.

Tickets are now on sale. Please call 216-521-2540 x10 for group rates and to schedule a spot in the student matinee. Prices include $12 Adult/Senior and $10 Children/Student (18 & under). Reserve tickets for either the in-person or virtual performance at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 x10 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH, 44107.

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys); and Alice Ripley (Tony Winner, Next to Normal).