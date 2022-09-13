Beck Center For The Arts Presents The Cultural Heritage Exhibition & Experience

Beck Center for the Arts unveils a new visual arts exhibition created by local, regional and international talents that will explore the importance of culture, history, and the environment on each of these artists.

An annual event, the Cultural Heritage Exhibition & Experience 2022 features the paintings of Nicholas Lee, photography of Donte Woods-Spikes, and the book ¡Pío Peep! by F. Isabel Campoy and Alma Flor Ada with adaptations by Alice Schertle, and illustrations by Vivi Escriva. This free exhibition captures the stories and art of artists whose work is shaped directly by their culture and heritage.

Whether it is the art of Nick Lee, who shares his body of work that explores the presentation of traditionally unrepresented people of color throughout the history of Western art production as its subject, or the moving photos of Donte Woods-Spikes, every attendee will be moved to introspection on how one's heritage shapes them, and how they move throughout life.

In addition, a small reading table will be in the gallery with chairs for children and their adults to sit and explore a variety of books in both English and Spanish. The artwork from ¡Pío Peep! will be hung at a low level to allow young children to easily view the pages of the book and its artwork.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education states, "It is exciting to share the artistry of individuals who draw upon their culture, history, and environment to tell their personal story. Beck Center is honored to welcome these featured artists and storytellers to our community and shine the spotlight on their work in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery."

This free exhibition is open to the public and appropriate for all ages. To view the gallery of work, please visit Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery in the main building on the campus in Lakewood. The exhibition is on display until November 6, 2022, during normal business hours, and during performances on nights and weekends.

An artist reception will also be held on September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery. Reception will include light refreshments, with drinks at the cash bar. No RSVP is necessary.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.