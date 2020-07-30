Beck Center For The Arts' Board Of Directors Announces Changes And Additions

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the appointment of two new board members, and the transition of two current members of the board.

As of September 1, 2020, M. Patricia Oliver will transition from Chair of the Community Engagement Committee to lead the board as Chair, and Douglas Hoffman, will stay on the board as Immediate Past Chair and Co-chair of the Capital Campaign Committee. Joining the board of directors are Michael Daso and Amy Petrus. "Beck Center is very fortunate to have such dynamic and skillful leadership on its Board of Directors," said President & CEO Lucinda Einhouse, "especially now as we maneuver through the pandemic, renovate our Education Wing, and look to the future of creating arts experiences for many generations to come.

Incoming board chair, M. Patricia Oliver, joined the Beck Center board in 2016. Pat shares her rich and diverse corporate and financial services background, savvy business acumen, and unique industry perspective as chair of the Tucker Ellis Financial Services industry team. As a former executive vice president, general counsel, chief corporate governance officer, and corporate secretary of Fortune 500, NYSE-listed BB&T Corporation, Pat has brought a fresh perspective to risk management by designing a legal department structure to further the company's strategic objectives. During her tenure at BB&T, Pat and her legal team developed and successfully rolled out an "exceptional service and quality business model" (the "ESQ Model"). She received her Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and Bachelor of Arts from Allegheny College. Pat's honors and recognition include a Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent® rating, Cleveland's Top Rated Lawyers (2012), Ohio Super Lawyers (2004), and Rainmaker Award, Northern Ohio Live Magazine (2003). She is the current Chair and a founding member of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland Advisory Board and was also a member of the Development Advisor Council. Pat serves as Chair of the Case Western Reserve University School of Law Society of Benchers and has also served as Treasurer. She is Past President of the Children's Aid Society Board of Trustees and Past Chair of the Securities Law Section and Banking and Financial Services Section of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. Past was also on the Board of Trustees for Applewood Centers.

Douglas Hoffman, immediate past board chair, joined Beck Center's Board in 2010. Doug was a practicing architect for the last forty years and has particular strengths in corporate, higher education and religious facilities. His practice included over twenty years in New York City working for architecture and interior design firms serving Fortune 500 corporate clients such as J.P Morgan Bank, the VF Corporation, Sony and others. Over the last several years Doug had been managing the Cleveland branch office of Weber Murphy Fox, working with university and corporate clientele. Doug taught architecture at Penn State University's highly regarded architecture department from 1995 to 2000. Both his university and church projects have received recognition from the American Institute of Architects and the Cleveland Restoration Society. Doug has a Master of Science in Architecture from The Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Architecture from Miami University Oxford, Ohio. Doug is Emeritus Board Member and Former Board Chair of Ingenuity Arts and Technology Festival, Board of Directors and Chair of the Sacred Landmarks Support Initiative for the Cleveland Restoration Society and member of the Advisory Board for The Sacred Landmarks Initiative of Lorain County Community College.

Joining the board in July 2020 is Michael Daso. Michael is a financial planner who works with individuals and small businesses to help them prioritize their goals and objectives through comprehensive financial planning. Michael holds a Series 7 securities registration as well as his life, health and variable products (insurance and annuities) licenses. He also holds a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation, which he earned from The American College in 2000. Michael is a graduate of Denison University, where he double majored in Mathematics and Economics. He lives in Lakewood, Ohio with his wife and four children. In his spare time, Michael is the goalie for an adult soccer league and participates in triathlons. He is on the board of directors for the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, Lakewood Alive and The Lakewood Historical Society. Having served on Beck Center's Community Engagement Committee, he will become chair of that committee on September 1, 2020.

Also joining the board is Amy Petrus. Amy is a seasoned Human Resources Consultant with over 20 years experience with the past 15 years in consulting roles including time at KPMG and ERC (Employers Resource Council and independently. She began her career as an HR Generalist and has served as HR Manager and HR Director for organizations. Amy manages a full spectrum of HR-related projects and programs serving a client base that represents a wide range of industries including service, education, nonprofit, technology, and manufacturing organizations. Amy's primary area of expertise is compensation; she specializes in the development and implementation of fair and market competitive base salary systems as well as incentive compensation. Amy earned a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Labor Relations from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Miami University. She holds the designations of Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) through World at Work, the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) through the HR Certification Institute™ - HRCI®, and the Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). In 2012, Amy was selected by the Cleveland Society for Human Resource Management as the recipient for the "HR Awards" in the area of Compensation. Amy is actively involved in the Greater Cleveland community and the HR industry by serving on the Human Resources Committee of the Board of the Beck Center for the Arts. She is also a member of the HR Leadership Group of Northeast Ohio and the Greater Lorain County SHRM Chapter.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland, with online arts education programming anywhere you access the internet. For more information visit beckcenter.org/education-programming or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

