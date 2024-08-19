Baldwin Wallace University Launches Search for New Music Theatre Program Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baldwin Wallace University is preparing to write a new chapter in the evolution of its nationally acclaimed Music Theatre program. University leaders announced today they are launching a national search for a new program director, who will replace Professor Victoria Bussert. Bussert has announced her intent to join Oberlin College to embark on a new teaching opportunity, beginning with the 2025-2026 academic year. Assistant Professors Matthew Webb and Laura Welsh Berg have also indicated their intent to join Oberlin College.

Susan Van Vorst, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Performing Arts, noted that this transition will not affect the current academic year, as all three will remain at BW until mid-May and continue teaching their classes, working on productions and advising students.

"BW's Music Theatre program is nationally recognized because of the collective efforts of our entire talented faculty and staff who, in collaboration with our alumni, partners in Cleveland, New York City and across the country, work tirelessly to prepare our students for successful careers in music theatre," Van Vorst said. "We will use this opportunity to engage those individuals - and our music theatre students, alumni and stakeholders - to shape the future of our program. Our vision is simply this: Ensure that BW's Music Theatre program continues to stand out as an exemplary and effective training ground for students wishing to succeed as performing artists."

Van Vorst added that BW has already retained nationally recognized arts consultant Neeki Bey to hold a series of listening sessions with members of the BW music theatre community in September to identify future directions for the program and other input.

"We will build on the amazing legacy that Vicky has helped to create over the past 27 years, Van Vorst said. "Our dedication to the success of both the Music Theatre program and the individual success of our students is as strong as ever."

"We will be announcing changes and additions to our program throughout the coming months as our plans take shape," Van Vorst added. "Some of these will be implemented immediately, while others will be developed as part of our collaborative planning process. We are incredibly excited by what lies ahead for our students, our faculty and staff, and look forward to sharing more soon."

For more information about the program and the changes that are being implemented, visit bw.edu/bwmt2024.

About the BW Music Theatre Program

The Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Performing Arts music theatre program is ranked among the finest in the nation with a dynamic curriculum focused on mastering acting, voice and dance. Workshops by professionals prepare students for the business side of music theatre. BW performance faculty members maintain active professional careers giving BW students a decisive edge in a competitive marketplace. Students perform professionally in greater Cleveland, nationally and on Broadway. Graduating students perform a Senior Showcase attended by more than 200 industry professionals and an overwhelming majority sign with representation shortly afterward. This year, for the second year in a row, the program was named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the "25 Best Drama Schools in the World." This spring, Backstage magazine named BW to its list of "The top college musical theater programs in the U.S." For more information, visit bw.edu/academics/undergraduate/music-theatre/

