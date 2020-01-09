BWW Review: THE ILLUSIONISTS LIVE FROM BROADWAY at Connor Palace

"THE ILLUSIONISTS" BRINGS MAGIC TO PHSQ

Sword swallowing, escape from a vat of sand while being handcuffed, inserting a needle through the tongue, the shell game of trying to figure out which cup contains a hidden pea, card tricks, changing water to wine, putting a sword through a trunk while a woman contortionist is inside and remains uncut, and mind reading, are just some of the illusions, tricks or magic that are presented by the performers who make up the cast of "THE ILLUSIONSTS, LIVE FROM BROADWAY," now appearing on-stage at the Connor Palace.

The production which features a rotating cast of magicians who present on stage illusions, escapology and comedy magic using not only their own assistants, but "volunteers" from the audience, is aimed to please audiences of all ages.

The show premiered at the Sydney (Australia) Opera House on January 12, 2012 and has gone on to appear in such places as Kuwait, Mexico, China, England, Dubai, much of Europe and on Broadway. troupe is now on a nation-wide tour, with a 5-day stop in CLE.

The international cast includes Valentin Azema (The Elusive), Dizzy (The Trickster), Jonathan Goodwin (The Daredevil), Stuart MacLeod (The Delusionist), Florian Sainvet (The Manipulator), Sos & Victoria (The Transformationalists), and Steve Valentine (The Showman). Each has a magic specialty.

One of the highlights of the opening night performance took place when two pre-arranged for volunteers were brought on stage. At the conclusion of a delightful give-and-take between the master-of-ceremonies and the young ladies, one dropped to her knee, removed a small black box from her pocket, and, to shrieks of delight and affirmation from the audience, asked her companion to marry her. Of course, the answer was, "yes"

The engaged duo were not the only audience participants. By various means and schemes, audience members played the foils in many of the activities.

The stage actions were enhanced by the presence of camera close-ups projected onto a large on-stage screen, ensuring that card tricks and slight-of-hand activities were easy for everyone in the audience to see.

Capsule judgment: Though many aspects of the show were very entertaining, the over-all effect was under-whelming. It seemed in many segments, that the cast has done these same tricks over and over, and were on automatic pilot.

'THE ILLUSIONISTS LIVE FROM BROADWAY" appears at the Connor Palace from January 7-11. For tickets call 216-241-6000 or go to www.playhousesquare.org





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories