BWW Review: NEWS ABOUT BECK CENTER, TONY AWARDS, HOLIDAY INN, PLAYS BY AND ABOUT THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNIT at Cleveland And National Venues

LIVE STREAMED READINGS OF PLAYS BY AND ABOUT THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY



In celebration of Pride, Playbill and Pride Plays will present four live streamed readings of plays by and about the LGBTQIA+ community every Friday in June in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Pride Plays will stream readings directly on Playbill.com beginning June 5 with Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers.



On June 12, Donja R. Love's one in two, "a portrait of what it means to be black and queer in America today.



June 19 will see Masculinity Max by MJ Kaurman, one of the most exciting playwrights working today."



The final play is the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Play-- The Boys in the Band.



BECK CENTER FOR THE ARTS CANCELS REMAINDER OF THEATER SEASON



Beck Center has cancelled all theater productions for the remainder of this season. This includes METEOR SHOWERS, DISGRACED and SOMETHING ROTTEN. For refunds and information call 216-521-2540 X 10 between 9am and 5 pm.



TONY AWARDS CELEBRATION



Tony nominee Lonny Price will direct a Tony Awards celebration that will stream live June 7 (the date originally announced for the 2020 ceremony) at 6 PM ET.



Produced by the recently launched streaming platform Broadway On Demand with support from the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League (co-presenters of the annual ceremony), the one-hour event will be available on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com.



Irving Berlin'S HOLIDAY INN STREAMS FOR FREE



Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn streams for free May 30 at 8 PM ET during a watch.

Theatre lovers can follow along with Playbill Twitter and Instagram, and Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways throughout the event. Use the hashtag #HolidayInnMusical on social media to join the the fun.



Click here to access the stream. Holiday Inn will be available for 48 hours following the live viewing party. Viewers are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting this link.



HE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE!, STARRING Carrie Underwood AND Audra McDonald, WILL STREAM ON YOUTUBE



The generally negatively reviewed when it previewed on live television the adaptation of Rogers and Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, starring Carrie Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and Christian Borle, which launched a series of live TV musicals for NBC, will stream May 22 beginning at 2 PM ET on YouTube. The stream, which will be available for viewing above, will continue for 48 hours.



Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5AtR2jJjTs



THE SETH [RUDETSKY] CONCERT SERIES



Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessie Mueller have joined a virtual lineup of Broadway stars taking part in The Seth Concert Series with Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the performances will be held indoors from the stars' homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Up first is Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I; Kiss Me, Kate) May 31 and June 1.

Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies Bonnie & Clyde) follows June 14-15.



Since her Tony-winning turn in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, Mueller (performing June 21-22) has gone on to originate the role of Jenna in Waitress and played Julie in the 2018 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel.



Concerts take place at 8 PM ET on Sundays and 3 PM ET on Mondays. For tickets, visit TheSethConcertSeries.com.



