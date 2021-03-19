Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Review: CLEVELAND THEATRE IN THE PANDEMIC AND BEYOND

BWU/PHSQ, PORTHOUSE, DOBAMA, MALTZ, THE CHOIR OF MAN

Mar. 19, 2021  

BWU and PhSQ presents BARS

Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre, in partnership with Playhouse Square, is proud to announce that tickets for BARS are on sale now!

BARS (Beatboxing, Acting, Rapping, Singing) is a hip-hop music theatre-based improv show conceived by BWMT alum, Jay Ellis '12. BARS combines classic music theatre with contemporary skills in beatboxing and rapping. The culturally diverse and stylistically dynamic cast will pilot this interactive audience experience through the world of improvisational sketch comedy while creating scenes and songs (both lyrics and music) on the spot. Each show will present a unique combination of characters, scenes, and material using audience input. Get ready to laugh, groove, rap, and sing with the cast of BARS!

Experience BARS April 9 - April 11

Click here for tickets and more information.
••••••••••••

Porthouse Theatre plans summer program

Porthouse Theatre reopens for 2021 with the following productions and
performance schedule: QUILTERS, (June 17 - July 3), BKLYN, (July 8 -
July 25), and ALTAR BOYZ (July 29 - August 15).

••••••••••

Dobama adopts Love and Respect Document

On March 8, 2021 the Dobama Theatre Board of Directors unanimously adopted the Love and Respect Document: a living document for anti-racism action and a culture of authentic inclusivity at Dobama Theatre.

This shift in Dobama's approach to making theatre will help create an environment of authentic inclusion. These next steps in our collective equity work will guide us as we look toward reopening for live performances sometime within the next year.

Dobama Theatre is grateful to the Board of Directors, staff, community members, partners, friends, supporters, colleagues, and collaborators that helped make this next step possible. Together we will move forward in action and accountability. We hope you'll join us in this vital work.
It will take all of us to create a world that is equitable and safe.
It will take all of us to nurture a community of love and respect.

••••••••••

Cleveland Critic Circle's Christine Howey shares her journey in openly transitioning to life as a woman

On International Day of Transgender Visibility, join Phyllis Harris, executive director of LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland as she interviews Christine Howey on her journey in openly transitioning to live as a woman in her mid-forties and how her stage plays and later film, "Exact Change" has impacted the lives of trans youth and their families on their own journeys.
Wednesday, March 31, 4:00 pm--Online Program
$10 non-members; Free for Members of the Maltz Museum and Members of Program

Register Now!

••••••••••••••

PLAYWRIGHTS LOCAL LAUNCHES PL RADIO

Playwrights Local announces the launch of PL Radio, a new streaming media channel featuring original works by writers from Northeast Ohio. All radio plays are professionally recorded and include acting, directing, and design talent from the Cleveland area. Streaming and download are free at Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, PodBean, Spotify, and Stitcher. Find additional info at www.playwrightslocal.org.

PL Radio debuts with the re-release of four audio plays that were previously recorded. All titles are available for free streaming now.

Entanglement
Written by Les Hunter
Directed by Christine McBurney
Featuring John Busser and Cathleen O'Malley

Every Play is a Radio Play When You're Blind
Written by Meghan Louise Wagner
Directed by Constance Thackaberry
Featuring Denise Astorino, Leonard Goff, Stuart Hoffman, Kyle Huff, Rachel Maria Inés, Diane Mull, and Laura Stitt

Stranded
Written by Edward J. Walsh
Directed by Tim Tavcar
Featuring Agnes Herrmann

Flame Puppy
Written and directed by Mike Geither
Featuring Benjamin Gregg, Beau Reinker, Amy Schwabauer, and Lauren B. Smith

Programming for PL Radio will continue with a new series of audio plays funded through support from the Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. New works by Julia Fisher, Tom Hayes, Agnes Herrmann, Gail Nyoka, and Faye Sholiton will be announced in the coming weeks. All titles in this forthcoming series will be produced in partnership with Radio on the Lake Theatre.

••••••••••••

THE CHOIR OF MAN SET TO REOPEN PHSQUARE

Playhouse Square will reopen its doors with a monthlong run of "The Choir of Man," starting June 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
This is the show's third visit to Playhouse Square, and stars a cast of singers, dancers and musicians performing a mix of Irish tunes, pop music and Broadway classics, all on a set designed like an Irish pub. The Choir of Man will be presented by the same team behind Gobsmacked and Noise Boys.

Scheduled for 35 performances through July 11, tickets range from $59 to $79. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

•••••••••••••••

