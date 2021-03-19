BWW Review: CLEVELAND THEATRE IN THE PANDEMIC AND BEYOND

••••••••••••



Porthouse Theatre plans summer program



Porthouse Theatre reopens for 2021 with the following productions and

performance schedule: QUILTERS, (June 17 - July 3), BKLYN, (July 8 -

July 25), and ALTAR BOYZ (July 29 - August 15).



•••••••••• Dobama adopts Love and Respect Document On March 8, 2021 the Dobama Theatre Board of Directors unanimously adopted the Love and Respect Document: a living document for anti-racism action and a culture of authentic inclusivity at Dobama Theatre.



This shift in Dobama's approach to making theatre will help create an environment of authentic inclusion. These next steps in our collective equity work will guide us as we look toward reopening for live performances sometime within the next year.



Dobama Theatre is grateful to the Board of Directors, staff, community members, partners, friends, supporters, colleagues, and collaborators that helped make this next step possible. Together we will move forward in action and accountability. We hope you'll join us in this vital work.

It will take all of us to create a world that is equitable and safe.

It will take all of us to nurture a community of love and respect. •••••••••• Cleveland Critic Circle's Christine Howey shares her journey in openly transitioning to life as a woman On International Day of Transgender Visibility, join Phyllis Harris, executive director of LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland as she interviews Christine Howey on her journey in openly transitioning to live as a woman in her mid-forties and how her stage plays and later film, "Exact Change" has impacted the lives of trans youth and their families on their own journeys.

Wednesday, March 31, 4:00 pm--Online Program

$10 non-members; Free for Members of the Maltz Museum and Members of Program Register Now! •••••••••••••• PLAYWRIGHTS LOCAL LAUNCHES PL RADIO



Playwrights Local announces the launch of PL Radio, a new streaming media channel featuring original works by writers from Northeast Ohio. All radio plays are professionally recorded and include acting, directing, and design talent from the Cleveland area. Streaming and download are free at Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, PodBean, Spotify, and Stitcher. Find additional info at www.playwrightslocal.org.



PL Radio debuts with the re-release of four audio plays that were previously recorded. All titles are available for free streaming now.



Entanglement

Written by Les Hunter

Directed by Christine McBurney

Featuring John Busser and Cathleen O'Malley



Every Play is a Radio Play When You're Blind

Written by Meghan Louise Wagner

Directed by Constance Thackaberry

Featuring Denise Astorino, Leonard Goff, Stuart Hoffman, Kyle Huff, Rachel Maria Inés, Diane Mull, and Laura Stitt



Stranded

Written by Edward J. Walsh

Directed by Tim Tavcar

Featuring Agnes Herrmann



Flame Puppy

Written and directed by Mike Geither

Featuring Benjamin Gregg, Beau Reinker, Amy Schwabauer, and Lauren B. Smith



Programming for PL Radio will continue with a new series of audio plays funded through support from the Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. New works by Julia Fisher, Tom Hayes, Agnes Herrmann, Gail Nyoka, and Faye Sholiton will be announced in the coming weeks. All titles in this forthcoming series will be produced in partnership with Radio on the Lake Theatre.



THE CHOIR OF MAN SET TO REOPEN PHSQUARE



Playhouse Square will reopen its doors with a monthlong run of "The Choir of Man," starting June 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, 1511 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

This is the show's third visit to Playhouse Square, and stars a cast of singers, dancers and musicians performing a mix of Irish tunes, pop music and Broadway classics, all on a set designed like an Irish pub. The Choir of Man will be presented by the same team behind Gobsmacked and Noise Boys.



Scheduled for 35 performances through July 11, tickets range from $59 to $79. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.



