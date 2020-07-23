BWW Previews: BERKO: CLEVELAND-CENTRIC ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PANDEMIC—PHSQUARE, SHAW FESTIVAL, CPT, GLTF AND MORE…

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE LISTS MUSICALS AND PERFORMANCE DATES

Cleveland's Play House Square has announced a buy it now and if something comes up, free ticket exchanges policy for the 2020-2021 season. The shows planned are:

January 5-24, 2021--PRETTY WOMAN, THE MUSICAL

March 9-28, 2021-THE PROM

April 6-25, 2021-AIN'T TOO PROUD (THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS)

MAY 5-JUNE 6, 2021-MOULIN ROUGE!

JULY 6-15, 2021--HADESTOWN

For information call 216-640-8800

•••••••••••••

CLEVELANDERS DISAPPOINTED AS SHAW FESTIVAL CANCELS ALL AUGUST PERFORMANCES



Many Clevelanders travel to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada each spring, summer and fall to attend the Shaw Festival nestled in the prettiest little city in Canada.



Unfortunately, The Shaw has released this message: "The Shaw Festival is forced to cancel all public events and performances scheduled in August due to the extension of the Province of Ontario's Emergency Orders and the continuation of the State of Emergency in the Province and Niagara. In discussion with and under the guidance of The Shaw's insurer, it has become clear that scheduled performances cannot proceed as originally planned."



"While we are disappointed with these further cancellations, we are focusing our energy on planning for the future so that we can safely welcome audiences back to our theatres, hopefully in September - even if in a more limited way," said Tim Jennings, Executive Director/CEO. "In the meantime, we continue to stay in touch with our patrons through a number of digital and other initiatives and thank you all for your support."



••••••••••••••

CLEVELAND JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTED JESS EISENBERG



Q&A with Jesse Eisenberg the star and director and cast and crew of the film RESISTANCE was held Wednesday, July 22 as a build up to this year's CJF.

••••••••••••••



CLEVELAND PUBLIC THEATRE PRESENTED SAVORY TANHA



From July 9-11 @ 8 pm Cleveland Public Theatre presented SAVORY TANHA, sixteen short plays as part of its Encounters (Here and Now Series). The series was written and directed by David Hansen.



Each presentation, which is a virtual memory of long longing and loss, happiness and helpfulness, and navigating the pathways of human desire, was 50 minutes and was limited to 60 "seats" (a live presentation via Zoom.)



•••••••••••••••••••



OHIO LIGHT OPERA TO BE SILENT THIS SUMMER



The boards on the stage at the College of Wooster are silent this summer. Ohio Light Opera has cancelled its season for the first time since its inception in 1979. Well, not cancelled really - it will perform the scheduled 2020 season next year.



•••••••••••••••

GREAT LAKES THEATER CANCELS 2020 FALL REPERTORY



Great Lakes Theater's (GLT) is officially cancelling the first two productions of its 2020-21 season (Jane Austen's Emma and Shakespeare's Henry V). Current ticketholder options for the cancelled productions include full refunds, exchanges into future productions through the theater's 2021-22 season, and/or tax-deductible ticket donation opportunities. Outreach to ticketholders is ongoing.

