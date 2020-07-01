BWW Preview: HERE, THERE AND EVERWHERE: HAMILTON, CELTIC TIGER, BERNEDETTE PETERS IN CONCERT, and More!







CELTIC TIGER, STARRING FAMED IRISH DANCER-CHOREOGRAPHER Michael Flatley





The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues July 3 with the Celtic Tiger, starring famed Irish dancer-choreographer Michael Flatley.

Flatley introduced Irish dance to the American mainstream back in the 90s with Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, both of which went on to tour the world. A few years later, Flatley returned in 2005 with Celtic Tiger, a show that explores the history of Ireland and the many moments of civil unrest that have led to various freedoms in the island nation.



The stream will be available for 48 hours at 2 PM ET on YouTube.



HAMILTON





The cinematic capture of Hamilton drops July 3 on Disney+. The platform starts at $6.99 a month). For more information, click here.

Be aware that many televisions are not capable of downloading the app so before you enroll for a subscription make sure your set is compatible. (None of the smart TVs in our house will handle it.).



This is Hamilton, beginning to end. The only lyric cuts are the removal of two uses of "f*ck" so that the film could receive a PG-13 rating (one will be muted, the other replaced with a record scratch).

To see a trailer for Hamilton, click here.



Bernadette Peters IN CONCERT





For the first time online, watch an extraordinary evening with Broadway leading lady and three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters in concert. The free stream is set for 8 pm Eastern on Friday, July 10, and can be watched at broadwaycares.org/bernadette.



Throughout the evening, get the scoop from Peters and Broadway and television star Michael Urie as they talk about the concert and share insider stories. The one-night-only benefit concert, originally performed at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in 2009, features spectacular performances of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more.



CLEVELAND PUBLIC THEATRE PRESENTS SAVORY TANHA





From July 9-11 @ 8 pm Cleveland Public Theatre will present SAVORY TANHA, sixteen short plays as part of its Encounters (Here and Now Series). The series if written and directed by David Hansen.



Each presentation, which is a virtual memory of long longing and loss, happiness and helpfulness, and navigating the pathways of human desire, will be 50 minutes and be limited to 60 "seats" (a live presentation via Zoom.)



For tickets, which are $1, and information, go to https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2020-2021/savory taa??ha/



PROJECT SING OUT!





Project Sing Out!, supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation and their efforts to increase access to arts education in under-resourced schools, will stream live on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page July 20 at 7 PM ET.



The event will offer musical and spoken word performances and special appearances, including Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and Audra McDonald.



For information go to: https://t2conline.com/project-sing-out-a-one-night-only-benefit-for-arts-education/



BROADWAY TO REMAIN DARK UNTIL JANUARY 3, 2021



As performing arts organizations across the country announce plans to forgo their fall programming, Broadway is following suit. The Broadway League has announced that all productions will remain closed through at least January 3, 2021.



While it is now official, the decision does not come as a surprise. The League stated in May that while shows would be dark through September 6, this date serves more as a determination of how late productions would offer refunds and exchanges than as a look into when the curtain will rise again.



Once that is able to happen, audiences can expect shows to return on a rolling basis, rather than on one specific date. Details concerning this scheduling and ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks.



PLANS DIVIDERS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING

Like most other large regional nonprofit and commercial theaters, the Wilma in Philadelphia plans to stay closed through the fall.

But this theater has an unusual idea for how to reopen when the time comes: it will prevent theatergoers from breathing on one another by separating them with wooden dividers.



The Wilma, which normally seats 300 people in a traditional auditorium, says it will build a new structure, seating as many as 100 or as few as 35, on its stage. The two-tiered structure, which can be configured in the round or as a semicircle, is based in part on Shakespeare's Globe Theater.

The most distinctive feature is that each party of patrons - whether they be solo or in groups of up to four - is seated in a box, physically separated from all other parties.



For the whole story go to:

For the whole story go to: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/01/theater/wilma-theater-social-distancing.html



OHIO LIGHT OPERA TO BE SILENT THIS SUMMER



The boards on the stage at the College of Wooster are silent this summer. Ohio Light Opera has cancelled its season for the first time since its inception in 1979. Well, not cancelled really - it will perform the scheduled 2020 season next year.



