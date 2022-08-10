BUYER & CELLAR and THE PRICE IS RIGHT Come to Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the hilarious production that will take you on a journey of celebrity idolization, Buyer & Cellar. This comedy was written by Jonathan Tolins and premiered in New York City in 2013. This production takes place September 9- October 9, 2022 in the Studio Theater in Lakewood.

Direction is by Jamie Koeth, a professional actor, teacher, director, and musician for 30 years, and a proud member of Actor's Equity Association, and SAG/AFTRA. His directing credits include Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd, Urinetown, Bat Boy, RENT and The Who's Tommy, among others. Jamie has taught acting at Cleveland Play House, Kent State University, Case Western Reserve University Siegal Life Long Learning, Beck Center for the Arts, Stagecrafters Theatre, The Academy for the Performing Arts, Rochester Theatre League, and Seat of the Pants Productions, among others. He works full time at the Jamie Koeth Studio in Northeast Ohio where he instructs professional and aspiring professional actors. Jamie holds an MFA in Acting from Kent State University where he was introduced to the Michael Chekhov Technique. He received his teaching certification in the Michael Chekhov Acting and Directing Techniques from the Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium where he is honored to serve on faculty.

In this hilarious one-man comedy, Scott Esposito plays six colorful characters. This includes our protagonist, Alex More, an out of work actor hired to clerk Barbra Streisand's real-life private shopping mall, and of course, Babs herself! Throughout this charming, fictional romp,

Alex becomes Streisand's fanboy, friend and confidant while learning that people really do indeed, need people, even everyone's favorite Funny Girl.

Individual tickets are $38 (adults) each, $34 (for seniors 65 and older), $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age, plus a $3 service fee per ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2022-23 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

Critics say of this production: "Frothy and hilarious, satisfyingly seasoned with treachery, bitchery, idolatry, and punctured celebrity hero-worship"- THE NEW YORKER

Produced by special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances,

and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

