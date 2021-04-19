BUDDING TO BLOSSOMING Visual Arts Student Exhibition Announced at Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts unveils a new visual arts exhibition that challenges not only the Beck Center students who submitted pieces for display, some of which are available for purchase, but also the public viewing said pieces.

This annual opportunity for Beck Center students to learn the discipline and processes involved in creating and submitting their art to an art gallery for exhibit, also gives students the opportunity to feel the rush of sharing their work with the world, for viewing in person, and digitally. This annual event, featuring 24 students and 57 works in 2021, would not be possible without The Gallery Group.

The Gallery Group, celebrating its 61st Anniversary in Northeast Ohio, is a long-standing supporter of Beck Center, raising funds for student scholarships. This allows Beck Center to reach even deeper into the community to assist those who may not have the financial means to learn self-expression through the arts. Beck Center is honored to be a part of The Gallery Group's 61st anniversary, and values their support of this visual art exhibition.

Beck Center asked student artists interested in submitting their work for this exhibition to proudly display their accomplishments from the last year of taking Beck visual art courses. Entries in all mediums were accepted from any Beck student, from our youngest artists just beginning their journey, to accomplished adults promoting their work for sale.

Jessica McGrath, Assistant Director of Education, who also oversees Visual Arts Education states, "We are proud to display the artwork of our talented and inspiring students. Our students may have had a difficult year, yet their imaginations, expression, and perseverance shine through in each and every piece."

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view the gallery of this work, please visit Beck Center's Jean Bulicek Galleria in the main building on the campus in Lakewood. To enjoy these art pieces digitally, please visit Beck Center Facebook Album. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person or at 216.521.2540 x10. Beck Center Customer Service is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sat 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org. To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Spring and summer camps and classes are available for registration today.