BEETLEJUICE & THE BODYGUARD Tickets to Go on Sale for Broadway in Akron Series

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Playhouse Square has announced that tickets for the national touring productions of Beetlejuice and The Bodyguard will go on sale Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. The productions are part of the 2026-27 Broadway in Akron series, presented in collaboration with The University of Akron, and will play E.J. Thomas Hall this fall.

BEETLEJUICE

The ghost-with-the-most will arrive in Akron when Beetlejuice plays E.J. Thomas Hall September 22-23, 2026.

Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life is transformed when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon with a penchant for stripes. Featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the musical blends irreverent comedy with themes of family, grief and belonging.

The touring production is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and features music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, illusion designer Michael Weber, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe and makeup designer Joe Dulude II. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting, and the North American tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Beetlejuice will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall on September 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.

THE BODYGUARD

Later in the season, The Bodyguard will play E.J. Thomas Hall October 27-28, 2026.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the musical follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. As danger escalates, the pair find themselves unexpectedly falling in love.

The musical features a number of Whitney Houston's best-known songs, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," "Saving All My Love for You," "One Moment in Time" and "Queen of the Night."

The Bodyguard will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall on October 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets for both productions go on sale Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or through Playhouse Square's website. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Single tickets for the remaining Broadway in Akron productions, including A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (March 16-17, 2027) and The Wiz (April 26-27, 2027), will go on sale at a later date.

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