Previews: SWEENEY TODD SCHOOL EDITION at Toledo Repertoire Theatre

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The Toledo Repertoire Theatre is throwing some meat pies in the oven as the Young Rep presents Sweeney Todd: School Edition August 14–16, 2026, on the Tenth Street Stage.

Sweeney Todd takes place in nineteenth century England, where an exiled barber returns to seek revenge on the judge who framed him. The reimagined script maintains the show's dark wit while making it accessible for student performers. Written by Stephen Sondheim, the original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards.

I had the chance to sit down with director Andrea Schreiner, Israel Soto (Adolfo Pirelli), and George Schreiner (Beadle Bamford). We talked about the show, artistic growth, and the importance of providing theatrical opportunities outside the traditional high school setting.



What compelled you to audition?

Israel Soto: I actually heard about it from my brother because he was in the previous show here, Fiddler on the Roof, as a featured dancer. I waited until the day of auditions to decide! I've done a few shows, but I wish I had more opportunities at my high school. It's a brand-new school, so they only have the budget for one production. This was the first show they ever did.

George Schreiner: My brother really wanted to do Sweeney. We did shows together in high school, so I wanted the chance to perform with him again. I also like that this is a teen production. Because it's Sweeney Todd, I knew it was probably never going to be done at my high school because of the subject matter. These are characters I've always wanted to play, and I never thought I'd have the opportunity. There just aren't many chances to do something like this at the high school level, so I'm really excited.

As a director, what made Sweeney Todd your choice?

Andrea Schreiner: We talked about a lot of different shows, but we selected this one because it's edgy. The pendulum swings back and forth when it comes to area schools. Sometimes they're more willing to do productions that push the envelope, and sometimes we're in a climate where schools pull away from those kinds of shows. That's where we are right now. We chose something schools aren't doing because we feel there's still a lot for young performers to learn from challenging material. We believe these young adults can handle both the workload and the subject matter, so why not?

You don't get the chance to do Sweeney very often. How has working with the material challenged you?

Israel Soto: For me, it's the melodies and the notes. They're so high all the time, and they stay there! But it's so much fun to listen to and work on because it's challenging.

George Schreiner: For me, the biggest challenge hasn't really been the music. I have a couple of songs where I sing the melody or have solos, and those haven't been too difficult. The hardest part has been the ensemble work.

Sweeney Todd has dark comedic elements. How do you balance the darkness with the comedy?

Andrea Schreiner: In order to do it correctly and keep the comedy going, I was very careful not to lean into horror or gore. It has horrific and gory elements, but that's not the genre. Sondheim is very cheeky and very sneaky with his writing. His lyrics keep everything afloat. I like to think of it as artistic buoyancy. I wanted to make sure the production never gets dragged down into true horror. Through the staging and character choices, I tried to keep the comedy present. The audience has to remember that everyone loves these pies.

How do you approach performing such complex characters? How is it different from anything else you've done?

Israel Soto: I kind of have to remind myself not to think too much. I just let myself go and be as big as I want to be. The second I start overthinking, I get stuck in the details.

George Schreiner: This is my first time playing a true villain. The last role I played was Kenickie in Grease. He was a bad boy, but not really a villain. I've found it really fun to be the bad guy. There's a scene where Beadle Bamford takes a sailor's bird and strangles it. My goal is to make the audience hate me as much as possible.

Do you recommend students branch out beyond their high school theatre programs?

George Schreiner: Absolutely. High school is when people are figuring out what they're interested in. It's a great time to develop yourself through extracurriculars. Community theatre is full of people who are really passionate about performing. Even though we had less rehearsal time, everyone here is committed and prepared. If you're in high school and want to be surrounded by people who truly love theatre, community theatre is a great place to be.

Some high school directors like to take the summer off. What are the benefits of directing a summer production?

Andrea Schreiner: I absolutely recommend doing summer shows, whether you're an adult or a young adult. My favorite part isn't necessarily the show—it's getting to work with students from all over the area. I love my Whitmer students, but this has been such a rewarding experience because I've worked with students from BGSU, the University of Toledo, Toledo School for the Arts, Northview, Southview, Ottawa Hills, Whitmer, and more. It's a wonderful melting pot of talent, and it's incredible to see just how much talent Northwest Ohio has.

How has this cast surprised you during the rehearsal process?

Andrea Schreiner: Their ability to pick up staging has been remarkable. Usually, staging is a teaching process, especially with young actors. You keep it simple while helping them learn. This group would hear the direction once, say, "Yep, got it," and then do it. It didn't take days to establish scenes. We'd ask if they wanted to review something again, and they'd say, "No, we've got it." They weren't just saying that. They truly had it. Their ability is incredibly advanced, and watching them take the staging and run with it has been amazing.

What do you hope audiences walk away with after seeing the show?

Andrea Schreiner: I want audiences to feel like they saw Sweeney Todd. Not a teen version, just Sweeney Todd. I think these actors will accomplish that because of the chemistry they've built. Israel's Pirelli is hilarious, over-the-top, and vocally outstanding. George is the sweetest person in real life, but then you watch him threatening people with his cane and killing birds on stage, and it's completely believable. That's exactly what I want audiences to experience.

Israel Soto: I hope people appreciate it as the work of art that it is and leave feeling something. Whether they love it or hate a character, I hope they walk away thinking, "That was Sweeney Todd." I also want people to be surprised by how capable younger actors are. Age doesn't matter if you're passionate and have the talent to back it up. You can create something incredible.



Young performers need opportunities like this. They won't reach the next level without experiences like these, and you're making sure those opportunities exist. I love Sondheim, I love Sweeney, and I'm really looking forward to seeing it. Any final thoughts?

George Schreiner: Going back to community theatre and doing summer shows, I'd tell people my age to get off your phone and go do something. No app can recreate the feeling of applause or singing live. I've made friendships with people from different schools and colleges that I never would have met otherwise. Even with AI, movies, and everything becoming more digital, theatre is still something you experience in real life. That's what makes it special, and I think more young people should get out and experience that.

Andrea Schreiner: Show dates! We have evening performances on August 14 and 15, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and another 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Four performances in three days! Pray for us!

Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Toledo Repertoire Theatre – Young Rep Production

Friday, August 14, 2026 @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2026 @ 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2026 @7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16, 2026 @ 2:00 p.m.

ToledoRep.org



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